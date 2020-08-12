OPKO Health's GeneDx Enters into Agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group to Offer Neonatal Genomic Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneDx, Inc., a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), the global leader in neonatal and pediatric genetic testing, announced the entrance into an agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group ("Pediatrix"), the nation's leading provider of maternal-fetal, and pediatric medical and surgical subspecialty physician services, to offer state-of-the-art, next-generation genomic sequencing to support clinical diagnosis in neonatal intensive care units ("NICUs") staffed by Pediatrix's affiliated neonatologists. The sequencing is designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities in order to lessen the impact of disease and facilitate the development of novel precision medicine solutions for pediatric care. The initial offering will include whole exome and whole genome sequencing and genomic support services under the brand Detect Genomix and the initial clinical diagnostic support services will be made available to hospitals and patients across the country.

"Our innovative technology, advanced analytics, customized genomic reports and genetic counseling offerings coupled with Pediatrix's vast neonatal clinical experience and expansive coverage across the country set the stage for this arrangement to provide the first comprehensive offering of this type to hospitals and health systems nationwide," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories and GeneDx.

"Our combined network of more than 2,200 affiliated physicians and GeneDx's more than 100 genetic counselors will make Detect Genomix one of the nation's largest neonatal genomics platforms," said Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, M.D., MBA, Chief Quality and Innovation Officer at Pediatrix. "Genetic disorders and congenital anomalies are a leading cause of neonatal morbidity and mortality, and time to diagnosis is a crucial factor in the treatment of the patient. This arrangement is designed to provide Pediatrix-affiliated neonatologists with access to the latest sequencing technology."

About GeneDx, Inc.

GeneDx, Inc. is a global leader in genomics, providing testing to patients and their families from more than 55 countries. Led by its world-renowned clinical genomics program, GeneDx has an acknowledged expertise in rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, as well as one of the broadest menus of sequencing services available among commercial laboratories. GeneDx offers a suite of additional genetic testing services, including diagnostic testing for hereditary cancers, cardiac, mitochondrial, neurological disorders, prenatal diagnostics and targeted variant testing. GeneDx is a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.genedx.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding the strengths and resources of GeneDx and its counterparty, the role and value of genomic sequencing and whether such sequencing will significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities or lessen the impact of disease or facilitate the development of novel precision medicine solutions for pediatric care; rapid whole exome and genome sequencing in neonatal intensive care units; statements about the experience and technology of each of GeneDx and its counterparty; statements about the uniqueness of the proposed offerings of Detect Genomix; as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product and service development, federal and state regulations and legislation, and the regulatory process for testing and services, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

