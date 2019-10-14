Opmantek Expands IT Audit Capabilities With Open-AudIT Cloud

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opmantek Software, www.opmantek.com a leading provider of intelligent Network Management and Audit systems today announced the release of Open-AudIT Cloud further expanding IT audit capabilities through a SaaS offering.

This new product builds upon Opmantek's existing suite of cloud ready tools designed to bring audit visibility to large size organisations where a SaaS solution meets their business requirements.

Open-AudIT Cloud provides an 'all of network' visibility while delivering insights to help internal audit teams and managers perform audit quickly without leaving their desks.

https://opmantek.com/open-audit-cloud/

Opmantek CEO, Craig Nelson said the company's strong history of listening to customers has made Open-AudIT a popular choice for IT Audit in today's complex business networks. "All Opmantek Software has been developed based on our customers' requirements. They best understand what they need to get the job done and we facilitate that by making our products fit their purpose. Having it now available in SaaS ensures a fast ROI and low TCO, makes it accessible to any customer."

Opmantek CTO, Keith Sinclair, says that the software is perfect for businesses that prefer SaaS. "Customers get all the excellent benefits of the Enterprise Open-AudIT such as: configuring device location maps, knowing your licences, matching the organisational structure within the product, creating and monitoring for changes to baselines and the ability to schedule pretty much anything including reports, in just a few clicks. The tool is powerful and versatile. It is extremely scalable and is ideal for keeping tabs on branch networks and keeping an eye out for Shadow IT."

The use of cloud based infrastructure and applications is a continuing trend in IT departments globally and the ability for IT teams to audit, monitor and manage these services is a growing requirement for businesses. Opmantek is offering a 14 day trial and companies can start by signing up here: https://opmantek.com/cloud/

About Opmantek:

Opmantek is a multi-award winning Software Company operating in the field of Intelligent Network Management and IT Audit software.

Opmantek's commercial open source network management, and IT audit software, helps IT teams detect faults, review current and historical network performance, and predict where future failures are likely to occur.

Opmantek software manages the world's most complex IT environments, including some of the world's largest telecommunications carriers, managed service providers and banks.

Learn more about Opmantek at www.opmantek.com

