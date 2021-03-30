OPO Executive Shares Personal Leadership Principles to Drive High Performance Cultures

A management memoir, Uncomfortable Inclusion tells the story of a business brought back from the brink of decertification. Ferreira reflects on his own evolution from a rebellious teenager into a transformative leader who saved a company from dissolution at the hands of the U.S. government. Through this process, Ferreira and his team created a high-performing, culture-driven, people-centered business, and a world-leading Organ Procurement Organization.

As chapters unfold, Uncomfortable Inclusion advocates for a unique mix of empathy, transparency, vulnerability, employee engagement, accountability, and radical inclusion. It is rooted in a philosophy that gives all team members a deep sense of belonging and purpose within the organization in order to drive high performance and announce the end of siloed, top-down, need-to-know leadership.

Ferreira concludes that with an engaged workforce that feels heard, informed, and empowered by their contributions, it is possible to change the future of any organization. "Achieving success in a seemingly hopeless situation requires hard work and a committed mindset, but it does not require reinventing the wheel," Ferreira said. "All it requires is willingness and a mind open to learning and implementing actions that can facilitate transformative success."

Uncomfortable Inclusion: How to Build a Culture of High Performance in Life and Work is available on Amazon today.

About Joe Ferreira

Joe Ferreira is the chief executive officer and president of the Nevada Donor Network. A published author, Ferreira speaks and consults worldwide about establishing and improving organ donation and transplantation systems he's helped pioneer in the United States. Joe served as the director of clinical operations at the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in Miami, Florida, and is the recipient of the Kruger Award for Outstanding Professional Transplant Services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and immunology and an MBA with a specialization in healthcare administration and policy, both from the University of Miami. Ferreira is the current president of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) for 2020-2021 and he holds a USCG Master Captain's license. Joe is the proud husband of Sasha and father of Joey, born in 2020.

