Opok: New organic clothing brand merges fashion, comfort, and health

Opok Co-Founder Janson Wigo explains, "The clothing industry is basically unregulated. Traditional clothing manufacturers use high levels of pesticides on their crops, and treat their products with formaldehyde, teflon, chlorine, bleach, ammonia, and/or other toxic chemicals. These chemicals end up in our bloodstream through inhalation and skin contact, and are linked to all types of health problems (cancer, depression, and infertility, to name a few). To make matters worse, studies show that these chemicals are still present in the clothing after 50 washes."

Billions of dollars worth of organic products were sold in 2019, and sales keep going up this year. Whether it's the growing popularity of organic food and bath products, or mindfulness triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, our desire to live healthier lives is on the rise. Opok has created the most stylish and technically advanced organic men's boxer briefs on the market and aims to become the leader in organic men's fashion. Their product features super soft materials made from extra long fibered cotton, a vertical fly (meaning you can utilize either hand), anti-ride up technology, and a cotton layer under the band so your skin doesn't become irritated or creased.

Drac Wigo, Co-founder, says "Caring about what you eat is just part one. Using organic products and wearing organic clothing makes a huge difference in reducing the amount of toxins that enter the environment and your body. We're excited to bring our boxer briefs to market, providing organic clothing that feels like lululemon but is made from natural materials— and helps protect the areas that matter most. In order to build lasting relationships with customers, the product needs to be even better than their favorite traditional brands. That's why we put a strong emphasis on the quality and design of our boxers."

The Opok founders are extremely passionate about environmentalism, and hope to use their brand to bring awareness and change. From day one, they've committed to supporting conservation by donating a portion of their proceeds to saving the bees and coral reefs. "Our goal is to fuel partnerships that help reverse the damage that the clothing industry has inflicted on our environment," adds Janson.

Their shipping materials are as sustainable as it gets, made from 100% recycled cardboard, natural dyes, and paper adhesives. Their manufacturing abides by fair labor and employment regulations.

Opok is currently developing more styles that will be launched later this year. You can learn more about their company and products below.

Website: www.Opok.com

Follow Opok via Instagram: @Opok_clothing

[email protected]

SOURCE Opok

Related Links

https://opok.com

