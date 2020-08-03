Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Accelerates Growth Of Investment Bank's Financial Institutions Group With Continued Build-Out Of Leadership Team

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of the leadership team within the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) of its investment banking business. The appointment of Joseph Lovell as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management, as well as Philippe Jacquemard as Managing Director and Head of European Insurance, are expected to accelerate FIG's ongoing robust growth. This follows the establishment of US coverage with the hiring of Managing Directors Leslie Fenton and Ritendra Roy.

Together, Mr. Lovell and Mr. Jacquemard bring more than 40 years of collective mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising experience for the Financial Institutions sector. Mr. Lovell, who is based in New York, will report directly to Gilbert Dychiao, Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group. Headquartered in London, Mr. Jacquemard will report dually to both Mr. Dychiao and Max Lami, Chief Executive and Head of Investment Banking, Europe.

Mr. Dychiao said, "In today's extremely volatile markets, only the most nimble firms can excel at advising clients on complex public and private transactions needed to capture strategic and financial opportunities for long-term success. Joseph Lovell and Philippe Jacquemard's decision to join FIG's leadership team strengthens our Group's ability to deliver a wide array of investment banking solutions to businesses across the financial services space, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, and advisory solutions for leading global financial institutions."

Mr. Lami commented, "Oppenheimer has earned a reputation for excellence in financial services investment banking based on the experience of our senior professionals, our track record and the strength of our platform. Europe is a key area of growth for the firm, and the ongoing build-out of our senior bench with the addition of Philippe Jacquemard positions our team for continued leadership in capital raising and M&A on a global basis."

This most recent expansion of our FIG's senior team aligns with the Group's broader strategy across Oppenheimer's investment banking business, which emphasizes deep sector experience across key growth industries.

In July, the firm announced that Jarl Berntzen joined the Global Technology franchise as a Managing Director. In June, the firm announced the acquisition of Brandis Tallman, a San Francisco-based investment bank specializing in public finance for California issuers.

Most recently, Mr. Lovell was Managing Director, Head of Asset and Wealth Management, for FIG at Perella Weinberg Partners. Mr. Jacquemard previously served as Managing Director at Fenchurch Advisory Partners.

