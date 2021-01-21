Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Bob McCabe Joins Palm Beach Gardens Office As Branch Manager And Senior Director Of Investments

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced that Bob McCabe has joined the firm as Branch Manager and Senior Director of Investments for its Palm Beach Gardens office.

With more than 35 years of financial services experience, McCabe is a seasoned industry veteran with an extensive track record of growing assets under management, boosting profitability and leading successful wealth management teams. His addition also buttresses the leadership team supporting East Coast Florida Complex Director Brian Kutsmeda, who oversees the Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offices. In sum, the complex includes 41 advisors who manage nearly $3 billion cumulatively.

"Bob McCabe is exactly the type of Branch Manager that has come to define Oppenheimer, typifying the leadership, support and resources we provide to entrepreneurial-minded financial advisors," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President and Head of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer. "Bob has a genuine passion for collaborating with colleagues and helping wealth management teams reach their full potential. We welcome him aboard and look forward to his future accomplishments at Oppenheimer."

McCabe joins Oppenheimer from Fieldpoint Private, a boutique wealth advisory and private banking firm, where he served as a Managing Director and Branch Manager. Prior to that, he spent nine years with Morgan Stanley, holding Complex Manager and Branch Manager positions. Mr. McCabe started his career in financial services at Smith Barney, where over the course of a successful 15-year tenure he was promoted to manage four branches throughout Palm Beach County.

"I am delighted to join Oppenheimer and lead its Palm Beach Gardens office, which I have long admired for providing outstanding service and innovative solutions to clients," McCabe said. "The team has benefited from an excellent management team, which I respect greatly. This gives me every confidence that we are in a strong position to build upon their achievements by creating positive outcomes for our advisors and their clients alike."

McCabe received his bachelor's degree from Manhattan College. He serves on the Board of Directors of the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida and has volunteered at local nonprofits, including the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, the children's organization Place of Hope, and the Vita Nova organization for homeless youth.

