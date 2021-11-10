Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Upcoming 4th Annual Blockchain And Digital Assets Summit

NEW YORK , Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced its fourth annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit, focusing on the evolution of blockchain technology and the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, to be held on November 18. The online conference will feature a high-profile group of companies leading the ongoing development of the blockchain ecosystem, including Fidelity Digital Assets, Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT), Bullish, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI), Voyager, and EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS).

Tim Horan, Senior Analyst for Cloud & Communications, and Owen Lau, Senior Analyst for Exchanges, Information Analytics & Asset Managers at Oppenheimer, said, "Blockchain and decentralization represent the next stage in the evolution of the financial services industry and beyond. Blockchain continues to reinvent itself, as a new wave of computing that combines cryptography, consensus algorithms and network technology is already upon us. As investors take greater interest in the retail and institutional adoption of digital assets and the regulatory environment continues to evolve, Oppenheimer is facilitating critical discussions to help identify new opportunities for companies and investors alike in this rapidly growing space."

The Summit will include presentations, panels and 1-on-1 meetings covering important trends in the crypto and digital assets ecosystem, including the accelerating shift among technology companies to focusing on applications in financial services. Companies in attendance will include:

Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt's retail platform amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI), a pioneering provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services to the digital currency industry. The company offers a real-time payments platform to an ever-growing list of digital currency companies and investors around the world.

Voyager Digital Limited (OTCQX: VYGVF), a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 that offers a secure way to trade more than 60 different crypto assets through a mobile application. Voyager provides crypto payment solutions and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company that offers a cryptocurrency exchange and an over-the-counter trading platform, in addition to products, services and solutions for enterprises to manage data. EQONEX's Nasdaq-listed exchange allows investors to securely trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Arca, an asset management firm creating financial products that utilize crypto and blockchain technology. Arca has more than $500 million in assets under management and recently launched two new actively managed funds.

Polkadot, the blockchain protocol that allows for interoperability between multiple blockchains, utilizing the native DOT token on its network. Polkadot enables developers to build specialized blockchains customized to their needs. Buyers of DOT can propose changes to the network and approve or reject major changes proposed by others.

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "As the evolution of blockchain technology accelerates, providing a basis for new and innovative platform-based ecosystems, Oppenheimer continues to spearhead conversations around the increasing importance of digital assets for investors while publishing extensively on blockchain and digital assets. Blockchain will disrupt and transform traditional ways of doing business as capital markets open for cryptocurrency investing, and we look forward to welcoming a diverse group of industry-leading companies, investors, and speakers to our 4th Annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit."

