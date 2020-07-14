Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Appoints Jarl Berntzen As Managing Director In The Technology Investment Banking Group

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") - a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) - today announced that Jarl Berntzen has joined the Firm's Global Technology Investment Banking Group as a Managing Director with a primary focus on providing strategic advisory services to companies in the vertical SaaS and data services markets. Berntzen will be based in San Francisco, reporting to Robin Graham, Head of Technology, Media, and Communications Investment Banking. Berntzen is another addition to an extensive list of experienced investment banking professionals recently hired to cover the software sector.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Jarl to our Global Technology franchise. His deep technical expertise and focus on providing software companies with sophisticated advice in maximizing shareholder value through exits to both strategic and private equity buyers is a valuable addition to our senior investment banking team. Having worked alongside Jarl for several years early in our careers I am only too aware of the breadth and depth of his advisory and operating experience and how Oppenheimer's clients will benefit as a result," said Graham in welcoming remarks.

Berntzen joins Oppenheimer with almost thirty years of experience in strategic M&A advisory and corporate development across numerous technology verticals. He spent more than a decade in the mergers & acquisitions department at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and later led the M&A group at ThinkEquity Partners, a national full service technology focused investment bank where he advised a broad range of fast growing technology companies. In addition, he has extensive corporate development experience from both Rambus, Inc. and Dolby Laboratories, Inc., where he was Head of Corporate Development, executing and evaluating a range of public and private technology investment and acquisition opportunities. Immediately prior to joining Oppenheimer, Berntzen held the role of Managing Director at a boutique investment banking firm where he focused on vertical SaaS, data and other cloud- based services, mobile technology, and e-commerce platforms and marketplaces.

"The disruptive impact of cloud based vertical SaaS applications as well as the exponentially growing applicability and usage of data, is driving massive strategic changes across most legacy industries, resulting in unprecedented strategic transformations and value creation. I am extremely excited about continuing working with exciting disruptive and fast growing companies by leveraging Oppenheimer's exceptional full-service platform and extensive range of capabilities in providing strategic M&A advice and capital raising services to our clients."

Berntzen holds both a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. degree in Economics and Business Administration (Finance) from Copenhagen Business School and attended an international student exchange program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

