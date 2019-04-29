Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Appoints Peter Ulbrich as Branch Manager of Birmingham and Grosse Pointe Branches

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Peter Ulbrich has assumed the role of Branch Office Manager of the Birmingham and Grosse Pointe Farms branches. Ulbrich will continue to report to Jim Lowe, SVP of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division.

Ulbrich, who has been with Oppenheimer for the past 25 years, will be responsible for driving business growth, empowering advisors with the Firm's resources and tools, and promoting strong client relationships across the Firm's services. Previous to this appointment, he served as Branch Manager of the Grosse Pointe Farms branch for 11 years, and as Executive Director of Investments and Omega Portfolio Manager.

"The Birmingham market holds tremendous opportunity for Oppenheimer," said Ulbrich. "As a branch manager with a growing practice, I understand the complex needs of today's financial advisor and what they require to succeed. I look forward to continuing to build on the fantastic team that we have in the Birmingham office, using the pillars of honesty, integrity, and service to ensure that quality service continues to be delivered."

The Financial Advisors in the Michigan branch offices specialize in helping business owners, young professionals, and retirees achieve their financial goals. "By providing personalized plans that evolve as needs change, we deliver the most appropriate risk-adjusted returns that are consistent with clients' objectives," added Ulbrich. "We're committed to helping clients invest and preserve their money wisely."

Ulbrich earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Michigan University, majoring in Finance and minoring in Economics. A lifetime resident of Grosse Pointe, Ulbrich is married with three children.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

