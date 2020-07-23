Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Congratulates Five Financial Advisors Named To 2020 Forbes / Shook List Of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today congratulated five of its financial advisors for their inclusion on the Forbes / SHOOK list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors for 2020.

This prestigious recognition spotlights up-and-coming advisors across the country, representing the future of the industry, who were nominated by their firms. Advisors were selected and assigned a rank according to an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria that included in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue and assets under management. Nominees for the Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, must have a minimum of four years of industry experience.

The Oppenheimer advisors included in the 2020 rankings are:

Christopher Lazos , of New York, N.Y.

, of Andrew Lerner of Boca Raton, FL

of Logan Shalmi , of Boca Raton, FL

, of Justin Gelbman , of Princeton, N.J.

, of Joshua Hayes , of Chicago, IL

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division, said, "Oppenheimer is pleased to congratulate these five outstanding advisors for their well-deserved inclusion on the 2020 Forbes / SHOOK list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors. Oppenheimer is firmly committed to supporting the growth of our rising financial advisors across the country. They are, in a literal sense, the future of our industry, and our success in serving rising generations of clients is closely related to their ongoing development. We are proud to count Chris, Andrew, Logan, Justin and Joshua as part of our team, and we look forward to continuing to support them and all of our next-generation advisors in the years ahead."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.