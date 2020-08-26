Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Names Doron Barness Senior Managing Director, Reflecting Growth Of Cash Equities Trading And Distribution Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the promotion of Doron Barness to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately. Mr. Barness, whose title elevation reflects his success as Global Head of Cash Equities Trading and Distribution, will continue to lead this function while reporting directly to John Hellier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities.

Mr. Hellier, who also serves as a member of Oppenheimer's Management Committee, said, "We congratulate Doron on his promotion to Senior Managing Director, reflecting his energy, focus, and vision. Doron's leadership has elevated and strengthened the delivery of a truly best-in-class combination of services and products to the institutional clients we serve around the world."

Mr. Barness leads a team of approximately 75 staff across multiple locations around the world, directing distribution for Oppenheimer's premier research product and the channels through which the firm's institutional equity clients transact on a day-to-day basis.

Mr. Barness said, "I'm grateful to Oppenheimer for this recognition. It's been a privilege to work with such a talented team in Equities and throughout the firm to develop and deliver a premiere research, corporate access, and execution platform to our clients. I look forward to the Firm's further growth and success."



Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimer.com

