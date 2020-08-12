Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Successfully Concludes Virtual 23rd Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the successful conclusion of its 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The event, held virtually on August 11th and 12th, served as a powerful demonstration of Oppenheimer's thought leadership in the technology space, as well as its critical ongoing role in advancing discussions on key trends and opportunities for the benefit of institutional investors and presenting companies. The event was attended by 145 leading public and private technology companies, including AT&T, Verizon, Twitter, Intel, Atlassian, Cargurus, Akamai, Lending Tree, Fiverr, Sailpoint, Hashicorp and Gitlab, as well as over 500 institutional investors.

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "With technology continuing to play a leadership role and driving significant changes in the global economy during the ongoing health crisis, Oppenheimer was pleased to bring together many of the key visionaries and innovative companies that are shaping the future of the sector at our 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. Oppenheimer continues to drive forward-looking discussions on key trends, especially in light of COVID's role in accelerating the demand for digital transformation across the SaaS / Applications sector and digital adoption across the entire technology space. We appreciate everyone's participation in making this conference another successful event."

The event featured fireside chats by more than 60 leading companies in the technology space, with each chat hosted by a member of the Oppenheimer Equity Research group. Analysts hosting these discussions included:

Timothy Horan , Communication & Cloud Services

, Communication & Cloud Services Shaul Eyal , Communication & Infrastructure Software

, Communication & Infrastructure Software Ittai Kidron , Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization

, Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization George Iwanyc , Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization

, Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization Andrew Uerkwitz , Emerging Technology & Services

, Emerging Technology & Services Martin Yang , Emerging Technology & Services

, Emerging Technology & Services Jason Helfstein , Internet

, Internet Bo Pei, Internet

Jed Kelly , Internet – Online Travel

, Internet – Online Travel Brian Schwartz , SaaS & Applications Software

, SaaS & Applications Software Koji Ikeda , SaaS & Applications Software

, SaaS & Applications Software Richard Schafer , Semiconductors

, Semiconductors Colin Rusch , Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization Noah Kaye , Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

The conference also included over 2,500 valuable investor meetings.

Robin Graham, Oppenheimer's Head of Technology Investment Banking, added, "The technology sector is at the forefront of reshaping our global economy across all industries, and this has not slowed during this pandemic and period of global turbulence. On the contrary, it has accelerated as companies all over the world have been forced to operate, compete and collaborate virtually as well as target and retain both customers and employees primarily through digital channels. We are pleased to assist institutional investors in allocating capital to the technology companies driving this accelerated global transformation through forums such as this conference."

