Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Welcomes New First-Year Investment Banking Analysts, Reflecting Firm's Commitment To Cultivating Next Generation Talent

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), announced the firm is welcoming its newest first-year investment banking analysts. The incoming group of professionals in Oppenheimer's Investment Banking Analyst Program, established over 30 years ago, are joining the firm's New York City, Boston, Baltimore and San Francisco offices.

Oppenheimer's Investment Banking Analyst Program aligns mentoring and training with ongoing work experience to help its participants build a strong foundation to thrive in a range of future financial careers. The new analysts hail from a diverse range of top universities and academic backgrounds, with prior summer internship experience across investment banking, private banking, private equity, management consulting and corporate finance.

Alina Cheung, Director of Business Strategy & Development, said, "We're delighted to welcome our 2020 first-year Investment Banking Analyst Program members. Oppenheimer's longstanding commitment to attract and cultivate top-tier next generation talent continues to be one of our many strengths. We look forward to mentoring our new investment banking analysts by providing them with a diverse array of experiences in both advisory transactions as well as capital raising. Most importantly, we are proud to continue a program established more than three decades ago for identifying and bringing aboard high-energy recent college graduates who each have the potential to become future leaders in the investment banking profession."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

