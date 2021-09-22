Oppenheimer Continues To Grow Its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group With Appointment Of Jean-Marie Gianni As Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer& Co. Inc., a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group with the appointment of Jean-Marie Gianni as a Managing Director, based in New York. Mr. Gianni will report to Emmanuel Durand, Global Head of Consumer Investment Banking, and Rita Dagdelen-Keskinyan, Head of North America Consumer Investment Banking.

Mrs. Dagdelen-Keskinyan said, "We are very pleased and excited to welcome Jean-Marie to our Global Consumer Investment Banking team. Jean-Marie's respected industry insight, experience and well-established relationships in the Health & Beauty / Personal Care consumer segments will complement and enhance the growth of our broader Consumer coverage into optimal adjacencies, including health and wellness-focused food & beverage and cannabis / CBD coverage in North America. Jean-Marie will also help us further our penetration in these new segments on a cross-border basis, specifically in the UK and Europe."

Along with the addition of Managing Director James Murray to Oppenheimer's Global Consumer Investment Banking team in London last November, today's announcement demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to building its Consumer group through selective hiring of senior banking talent. Mr. Gianni and the other members of the Group will work in concert with Oppenheimer's leading middle-market M&A and equity capital markets capabilities while also leveraging the strengths of the firm's equity research platform to drive continued growth in the consumer segment.

Mr. Gianni joins Oppenheimer with over 15 years of experience in providing strategic advice to an extensive range of clients in both the Health & Beauty and Personal Care markets. He will be primarily focused on the North American market while also working closely with Oppenheimer's Consumer Investment Banking team in London to expand Oppenheimer's coverage in this segment.

Mr. Gianni started his investment banking career at Lazard in Paris and New York and continued subsequently at Moelis & Co., where he was a senior member of the firm's Health & Beauty and Personal Care advisory practice. He has advised on over $50 billion worth of closed transactions, representing private and public companies, entrepreneurs and private equity clients.

Oppenheimer's ongoing, focused expansion of its senior investment banking leadership and expertise across key industries and sectors, coupled with continual investment in its leading equity research capabilities, has been one of the primary drivers of the firm's record-setting investment banking results over the past two years. Full-year investment banking revenue of $222.3 million for 2020 increased 76% over 2019, while the division's revenue increased 219% through the first half of 2021 versus the same period in 2020, to $229.2 million.

Mrs. Dagdelen-Keskinyan concluded, "Oppenheimer is committed to the continued expansion of its global investment banking capabilities and to servicing the needs of its corporate and private equity clients by providing seamless coverage across the globe. We welcome Jean-Marie to the team, and we look forward to driving continued success in the years ahead."

