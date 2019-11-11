Oppenheimer To Host Disruptive Innovation Summit: FinTech, Blockchain & AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its Disruptive Innovation Summit: FinTech, Blockchain & AI at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on November 12, 2019. Held in partnership with sponsor Delphi Digital, the event will gather leading industry executives who will share informed and insightful commentary on new technology and explore investment opportunities in the space.

The summit will showcase leading companies and investors in a mixture of keynote speakers, panels, and company presentations designed to highlight the rapidly changing landscape and to identify investment opportunities in the emerging FinTech and Blockchain space. Participating organizations include Blockchain Capital, Fidelity Digital Assets, Morgan Creek, NASDAQ, IEX and S&P Global.

Keynote speakers will be:

Tom Jessop , President of Fidelity Digital Assets

, President of Fidelity Digital Assets Dan Seideman , Managing Director of Innovation & Strategic Development at S&P Global

, Managing Director of Innovation & Strategic Development at S&P Global Scott Sanborn , Chief Executive Officer of LendingClub

The event will feature several panel conversations as well, including discussions on data analytics and Blockchain, alternative lending, the potential for Bitcoin to disrupt the economy, security tokens and more. Oppenheimer Research Analysts attending the summit to provide important industry insight and expertise include:

Timothy Horan , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector Owen Lau , Director and Senior Analyst covering the Exchanges and Asset & Wealth Management Sector

, Director and Senior Analyst covering the Exchanges and Asset & Wealth Management Sector Jed Kelly , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Online Travel and Internet

"The Financial Technology space is one of the industries that could be disrupted by emerging technologies including blockchain and AI. This conference will explore that developing landscape and how capital is being deployed to new technologies. We are proud to offer our clients access to leading investors and executives at the forefront of these developments," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer's next conference is the 30th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on March 17-18, 2020.

