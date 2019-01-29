Oppenheimer's Tanner Robinson Named To On Wall Street's Top 25 Regional Broker-Dealer Advisors Under 40

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Tanner G. Robinson, CFP, AIF, a Director of Investments, has been named to On Wall Street's prestigious "Top 25 Regional Broker-Dealer Advisors Under 40" list.

"I'm incredibly proud to see Tanner named to this list of esteemed individuals," said Nelson Kelly, Branch Manager of Oppenheimer's Winston-Salem office. "Tanner serves his clients with an unparalleled level of dedication and this standard of support is exactly what we expect from our advisors. Tanner has made significant contributions to our Firm's success and I'm excited to see how he continues to provide excellent service to our clients."

Robinson works with foundations, endowments and retirement plans, as well as private wealth advisory clients out of Oppenheimer's Winston-Salem office. He joined Oppenheimer in 2009, and has continued to provide exceptional service to the Firm's clients in North Carolina, a strategically important growth area for Oppenheimer. This is the third time he has been named to the prestigious list.

"Our goal is to help find solutions for our clients instead of clients for our solutions. We place a significant emphasis on integrity and treating our clients the way we would want to be treated" said Robinson. "Delivering a personalized experience and recommendation based on the time my team and I spend with each client is how we're able to strengthen our relationships and ultimately foster trust. With increasing uncertainty in the markets, trust is the key element that allows us to work seamlessly with our clients to deliver a superior experience."

Tanner earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation awarded by the Center for Fiduciary Studies.

