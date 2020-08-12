OppLoans Named on the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OppLoans , a leading financial technology platform that serves middle income, credit challenged consumers, ranked 539 on this year's Inc. Magazine's prestigious 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies. This marks the fifth consecutive year OppLoans has made the list including the past four years ranking in the top 500 at #321 (2019), #340 (2018), #219 (2017), and #445 (2016).

"Achieving this recognition year after year is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of the entire OppLoans team," said Jared Kaplan, CEO, OppLoans. "We remain focused on our mission to help our customers build a better financial path through accessible products and a top rated experience. We will continue to explore ways to expand access to credit for the millions of credit challenged, middle income consumers who are locked out of the traditional financial system."

OppLoans provides small dollar installment loans through its mobile-first financial platform. The firm was founded in 2012 by Todd Schwartz, principal managing partner of Schwartz Capital, to fill a growing need amongst the millions of middle-income, credit challenged consumers who needed access to credit but had limited financial options. To date, the company has facilitated the issuance of more than 1 million loans and has served more than 500,000 customers. OppLoans maintains a rating of 4.9/5 stars with more than 7,900 customer reviews on Google, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About OppLoans

OppLoans is a leading financial technology platform that provides accessible products and a top-rated experience to middle income, credit-challenged consumers. Through our unwavering commitment to customer service, we help consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. OppLoans has ranked as an Inc. 500 company for five straight years and was named the fourth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. OppLoans maintains an A+ rating from the BBB. For more information, please visit www.OppLoans.com .

