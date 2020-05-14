OPPO Brings Wireless Audio Revolution in the Middle East With Enco W31 Headphones

Through binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmissions, dual-microphone noise cancellation during calls, IP54 dust and water resistance, and other features, OPPO is optimizing the audio experience for active smartphone users.

"OPPO is committed to offering cutting-edge technology that brings an immersive sound experience to its consumers. The unique and futuristic aesthetic design of the Enco W31 provides consumers with a seamless experience. As we continue to expand our portfolio beyond smartphones, we look forward to delivering premium digital products to our tech-savvy consumers in the Middle East," said Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa.

Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission: The OPPO Enco W31 headphones feature binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission, with Bluetooth connection stability and ultra-low latency. This ensures a fast and smooth transmission and delivers sound to both ears simultaneously, giving a highly synchronized audio. Meanwhile, system-wide optimizations intended to eliminate delay, incompatibility and other disturbances help boost signal quality for an undisrupted listening experience.

Dual-Microphone Noise Cancellation during Calls: OPPO Enco W31 features anti-wind noise chambers, two internal high-sensitivity microphones on each side, and an environmental noise cancellation algorithm designed to block out background noise during calls.

Ergonomic in-ear design and IP54 carefree listening: The earphone tip is designed ergonomically to bring a unique balance of comfort and stability. Having a rating of IP54, the headphones are professionally designed to be water and dustproof.

Immersive Audio Experience: In terms of audio quality, the OPPO Enco W31 headphones use dual composite thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and graphene diaphragms designed to improve frequency response. Balance and bass modes are available to perfectly match your favorite music.

Smart connection and intelligent touch controls: Simply open the charging case to connect, and the headphones can sense whether they're being worn, then automatically pause or play audio in response. With the easy-to-learn touch controls, operating the headphones has become easier than ever.

The OPPO Enco W31 headphones are available in white color on OPPO's Official Website and official e-commerce partner- Noon for AED299. Consumers will be able to purchase the product exclusively on Noon until May 20th and benefit from a special flash sale that will take place on May 15th and 16th on the e-commerce website.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

