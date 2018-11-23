Oppo Find-X SmartphoneTeardown Report: Main Integrated Circuits (ICs) from the Main Boards

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oppo Find X Teardown and Identification of Key Components" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oppo Find-X smartphone hit the shelves of the European market for the first time this fall. To make an impact in this new market, Oppo has been very innovative by including a sliding element, facial recognition and a curved, bezel-less, cutout-free Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) display, and other features.

Through a teardown of the Oppo Find-X, this report describes the main Integrated Circuits (ICs) from the main boards.

It identifies the manufacturers, the different packaging sizes, types and pitches as well as the function of the main chipset.

A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identifications and descriptions and is supplied with an Excel file summarizing the Oppo Find-X chipset and the distributions by supplier, packages and footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Physical Analysis



4. Views and dimensions of the Oppo Find X

Teardown

Electronic boards high definition photos

Main component markings and package identification: type, dimensions, pitch, pin count

PCB surface area, cross sections and minimum line width

IC package distribution

IC manufacturer design wins

IC package footprint

