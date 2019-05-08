OPPO makes Wimbledon history as the first Official Smartphone Partner

With an established strong pedigree of partnerships in global sports, including working with FC Barcelona and the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official mobile phone partner, the new five-year relationship with AELTC marks OPPO's first move into tennis.

Speaking on the partnership, Alen Wu, OPPO Global Vice President, President of Overseas Business, said: "As a company we are committed to pushing boundaries and redefining standards when it comes to smartphones. In this sense, we are well-aligned with Wimbledon and its motto of 'In Pursuit of Greatness', which emphasizes our pursuit of delivering an exceptional smartphone experience to users around the world, as demonstrated by our latest Reno series, and by our earlier groundbreaking Find X. We are thrilled to be the first Official Smartphone Partner and first-ever Asian partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, and consider this to be a solid stepping stone on the pathway of our global expansion."

OPPO has its sights set firmly on the Middle East region, having selected Dubai as the location for the first international launch of the new OPPO Reno series, following the smartphones' introduction in China, where the brand is headquartered. This move confirmed the brand's commitment to the UAE market, as well as to the wider Middle East, within which it has pursued several partnerships with leading telecommunications providers such as Etisalat and Zain, amongst others. OPPO is committed to be a key contributor to the region's 5G ecosystem, and is helping to shape the next generation of connectivity through contributions in research, software and hardware development, and deep consumer insight.

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

