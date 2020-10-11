OPPO marks five years of 5G with the launch of all-new Reno4 Series

An early believer in the power of 5G, OPPO has been a pioneer in promoting the commercialisation of 5G technology, and eyes to accelerate the roll-out of 5G globally and across MENA – a region that expects to have more than 45 million 5G connections by 2025 (Source: GSMA ). The unprecedented speed and virtually no network latency of 5G is a game-changer not just for mobile phones. Its integration with other frontier technologies moves the connected world towards more enhanced user experiences, more connected devices and new services.

As early as 2015, OPPO established a communications standard and has accumulated a wealth of experience in the development of 5G standards, as well as hardware and software construction. Here is a list of FIVE world's first 5G technologies commercially launched in the telecommunications sector, developed and innovated by OPPO:

1. World's First 5G video call using 3D structured light technology: In May 2018, OPPO demonstrated the world's first 5G video call using structured light technology, allowing 3D images to be displayed. This was transmitted via 5G NR (New Radio) terminal prototypes from Qualcomm Technologies and eventually displayed on a remote display screen.



2. World's first 5G WeChat multiplayer video call: In November 2018, OPPO made the world's first 5G WeChat multiplayer video call. The 5G WeChat video call was based on a 5G prototype of OPPO's commercially available model and ran smoothly for more than 17 minutes in a 5G environment with 100-megabit bandwidth.



3. World's first 5G smartphone with the Qualcomm 5G chip: Last year, OPPO became the first company in the world to launch a 5G smartphone powered by then the new Qualcomm 5G chip, bringing an upgraded 5G experience to users. The new Qualcomm 5G chip was the first that integrates 5G baseband and the 5G modem into the processors.



4. World's first travelling 5G powered smart hotel – In July 2019, OPPO launched OPPO 5G Hotel – the world's first travelling, 5G powered smart hotel – following the launch of OPPO Reno 5G smartphone. Presented to the world in Australia, OPPO 5G Hotel is a 40ft shipping container which has been transformed into a luxury one-bedroom suite, complete with the latest technology and smart home features.



5. First commercial 5G smartphone in Europe: In May 2019, OPPO Reno 5G became the first commercial 5G smartphone available in the European market, when it went on sale in Switzerland. A few months later, OPPO launched the phone in the GCC, making the brand's 5G debut in the region. OPPO Reno 5G combines the next-generation connectivity of 5G with the power of OPPO's Reno series for a superior experience.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO in the Middle East and Africa, said, "OPPO has been an advocate and pioneer of 5G commercialisation with a host of innovative devices and applications that leverage the power of 5G. Bringing a wealth of technologies powered by 5G to the mid-range category, our newest Reno4 Pro 5G smartphone is the most recent milestone on our 5G journey that we initiated five years ago. The convergence of 5G and other technologies continues to present new services and experiences, which we believe every user should be able to experience. As we enter the new era of 'the integration of all things,' OPPO's 5G phones aim to provide all users with more choice, more value and more convergent experiences."

In addition to 5G smartphones, OPPO's portfolio includes OPPO 5G CPE, OPPO Watch, OPPO Enco wireless headphones and other intelligent devices, which are oriented towards the 5G era, creating an integrated personal technology experience for users.

Last year, OPPO announced a three-year investment plan of $7bn allocated for R&D, to develop core technologies including 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies. To date, OPPO has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries and regions around the world. According to leading Japanese research institute, NGB Corporation, OPPO is among the top ten companies with the greatest number of declared 5G patent families.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom "Periscope" camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number five smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and four R&D centres across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

