OPPO Pad Air offers users the perfect blend of technology and aesthetics at accessible price point

The OPPO Pad Air is the global technology brand's first tablet to launch in the GCC region

First-of-its-kind 3D finishing technology makes the OPPO Pad Air even more appealing

Excellent performance configurations and system allow for a smoother experience across various scenarios

The OPPO Pad Air is now available to purchase exclusively on Noon.com at a price of AED 899

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiled alongside the flagship Reno8 series, the OPPO Pad Air is the global technology brand's first tablet to launch in the GCC market. The tablet has meticulously been developed in terms of design technology, performance configuration, and system interaction experience into an exceptional product with better comprehensive performance.

OPPO Pad Air

First-of-its-kind sunset dune 3D texture pushes the bar of design even higher

OPPO Pad Air retains the metal splicing design unique to OPPO's tablets. The upper part of the rear panel combines 3D texture design and OPPO Glow to offer an endless sight of dunes at sunset. The lower part of the rear panel has been sandblasted to leave sand particles with a diameter of only 0.15 mm on its surface, giving the panel a more metallic and appealing look and preventing fingerprints and slipping. With the 6.94 mm ultra-slim body and weighing in at a lightweight 440 g, the OPPO Pad Air is effortless to carry around.

ColorOS for Pad – an all-new connection experience for smart and smooth interactions

OPPO Pad Air runs on the newly upgraded ColorOS for Pad operating system. The tablet maintains the original unique functions for smart interactions, including two-finger split screen, four-finger floating window, and Smart Sidebar, while incorporating two new Multi-Screen Connect functions, namely file drag and drop and clipboard sharing. When a phone is connected to the tablet, users can directly drag and drop photos and videos taken by the phone to the tablet for processing, making file transfers easier and faster. In addition, users can copy text on either device and paste it onto the other device. Such a seamless connection will take your productivity to a higher level.

Be it work or study, a great experience is delivered across all scenarios

OPPO Pad Air is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform. Its eight-core architecture and AI System Booster 2.1 allow users to operate easily even when multitasking. OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch 2K HD eye care display that has passed TÜV Rheinland's certification for low blue light eye protection, ensuring clear and smooth pictures and effectively reducing eye fatigue.

In addition, OPPO Pad Air is equipped with four super large speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, delivering high-quality, layered sound with clarity and an immersive listening experience. Its large 7,100 mAh battery allows users to watch videos for up to 12 hours, attend video conferences for 15 hours, or read e-books for 16 hours. The battery easily lasts the whole day, be it for work, entertainment, or online classes.

Market Availability

The OPPO Pad Air is now available to purchase exclusively on Noon.com, Middle East's homegrown online marketplace, at a recommended retail price of AED 899 in the colour Fog Grey.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918183/OPPO_Pad_Air.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO