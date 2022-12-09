OPPO Set to Unveil New Cutting-Edge Technology and Commitment to "Empowering a Better Future" at INNO DAY 2022

OPPO celebrates its signature tech event INNO DAY 2022 together with fans worldwide by hosting the event virtually on December 14

This year's event will unveil several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO's Four Smart Initiatives

For its fourth edition, INNO DAY 2022 will showcase the global technology brand's commitment to creating revolutionary products that put customer needs at the forefront

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO confirmed that its fourth annual tech event, INNO DAY 2022, will be held virtually on December 14, 2022. With this year's theme of "Empowering a Better Future", the highly anticipated event will showcase OPPO's commitment to openness and inclusivity as it seeks to create more possibilities through smarter connected experiences.

INNO DAY 2022

INNO DAY is OPPO's signature annual event through which it explores emerging technologies across the industry and highlights its achievements and milestone over the past year. This year's virtual event will witness the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO's Four Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. OPPO fans and members of the public are invited to join to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives and benefit from smarter user experiences.

Ivan Wu, CEO, OPPO GCC said, "Offering our customers an immaculate and reliable user experience every time they use an OPPO smartphone is essential to us. Further reiterating this commitment, we consistently strive to push the boundaries of innovation with each technological breakthrough and develop products that put our customers at the forefront. Through OPPO's brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead', we aim to inspire visionary change across the technology industry and empower a better and smarter future for our customers."

OPPO INNO DAY was first held in 2019 during which the global technology brand illustrated its integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies, including AR Glasses, OPPO 5G CPE and the OPPO Watch wearables series. Since its inaugural event, OPPO INNO DAY has been considered the precursor of the company's roadmap. At INNO DAY 2020, OPPO showcased three conceptual products, including the groundbreaking rollable concept phone OPPO X 2021.

At last year's event, OPPO announced its new brand proposition "Inspiration Ahead", and its first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, as well as launched its first foldable phone, OPPO Find N. The event was held digitally for the first time ever in the cyber INNO WORLD, transforming the conventional event into an entertaining and interactive world of virtual experiences.

Guests can join the event remotely with their customized avatars by visiting the OPPO official website at 16:00 CST (UTC +8) on December 14. To learn more about OPPO INNO DAY, please click here.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965298/INNO_DAY_2022.jpg

SOURCE OPPO