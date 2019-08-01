OPPO Showcases "Waterfall Screen" Technology, Exploring Ultimate Design Aesthetics and Visual Experience

Exploration of new form factors and materials, as indicated by the "Waterfall Screen", is one of the five major fields of R&D at OPPO. OPPO has rich experience in curved display design as well. Previously, the OPPO Find X featured a Panoramic Arc Screen design that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%.

OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology and provides customers with a wide range of smart devices. The latest "Waterfall Screen" is one of OPPO's new achievements in the exterior design of phones.

Andy Shi, President, OPPO MEA, said, "We believe in giving our customers easy access to premium and innovative technology. The Waterfall Screen is a unique fusion of technology and creativity by OPPO, and through this, we are aiming to deliver the ultimate immersive visual experience and innovative aesthetic to our users."

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand to set up a factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

For more details, please contact

OPPO PR Team

Email: oppo.mena@bcw-global.com

SOURCE OPPO