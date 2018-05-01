OPPO to Integrate TouchPal's AI Assistant to Provide a Smarter Input Experience

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced at the F9 Pro conference that it will be officially integrating Talia -- TouchPal's artificial intelligent virtual assistant -- into OPPO F9 Pro phones. Talia will be equipped with six intelligent features and will automatically perceive conversations based on the context to provide F9 Pro users with the most accurate and relevant information conveniently.

According to OPPO India's product manager, Rishabh Srivastava, at the F9 Pro conference, Talia will be pre-installed onto F9 Pro phones and will include these six major features: