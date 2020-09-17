Opportunities and Growth in the United States High-Speed Hand Dryer Market 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high-speed hand dryer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025. The US is a major contributor to the global high-speed hand dryer market. The market growth can be attributed to high living standards and enhanced focus on building commercial spaces. However, the increasing demand to build and develop sustainable infrastructure, including hospitals, railway stations, hotels, is one of the major factors responsible for U.S. high-speed hand dryer market growth. Hotels in the country are focused on adopting environment-friendly practices, hence, the market has witnessed a preference for dryers over paper dispensers. Moreover, high returns on investments are a key factor of this shift in preference. US nationals have become acutely aware of sanitization, which has led to the high demand for hand sanitizers in the country. Another factor driving the sale of hand hygiene is the outbreak of viral and bacterial infections such as COVID-19, hence the viability of hand hygiene products has increased at homes, offices, cars, and shopping malls among others. Hence, considering the market landscape of hand dryers, vendors can consider an incremental rise due to infrastructure growth and the development of eco-friendly environment.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the high-speed hand dryer market during the forecast period:

Savings on Energy Consumption

Enhanced Focus on Hygiene Maintenance

Partnerships with the Hospitality Sector

Emphasis on Infrastructure 4.0

The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, operation, and geography. The residential segment is a major end-user market for vendors. Over the last few years, end-users have become more aware of hazards of germs and infections prevailing in the environment, thus, the demand for sustainable, hygienic, and low-maintenance hand drying products among people is driving the segment. As hand dryers are a touchless and eco-friendly alternative to cotton towels and paper towels, which require regular cleaning, refilling, and emptying, the demand is increasing significantly in the US.



The flexible workplaces industry has shown a global shift as corporate customers are increasingly seeking flexible rooms. These corporate requirements grew by more than 20% in 2018, thereby influencing the commercial high-speed hand dryer market. However, due to COVID-19, the situation for open corporate offices has been vastly affected. Employers are considering ways to minimize human touch and contact, including the phased time of arrival, and the monitoring of workplace foot traffic, elevator stages, and temperature control at work becoming a norm. Co-working spaces have issued new distancing guidelines to their clients across the US. All these factors have adversely affected corporate end-users. This is likely to push back corporate space construction, which will hamper the growth of high-speed hand dryers during the forecast period.



Key questions answered:

What is the U.S. high-speed hand dryer market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. high-speed hand dryer market shares?

How is the growth of residential segment affecting the growth of U.S. high-speed hand dryer market?

Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. high-speed hand dryer market, and what are their market shares?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. high-speed hand dryer market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Impact Of COVID-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Market Landscape



14 Product



15 Operation



16 End-User



17 Distribution Channels



18 Competitive Landscape



19 Key Company Profiles



20 Other Prominent Vendors



21 Report Summary



22 Quantitative Summary



Companies Mentioned

Dyson

Euronics

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

Mediclinics

TOTO

World Dyer (Rexnord)

Aike

Alpine Industries

American Specialties Inc

Askon Hygiene Products

Bobrick

Bradley Corporation

Comac Corporation

Dihour

Dolphy

Electrostar

Hokwang Industries

JVD SAS

Jaquar Group

Jieda Electrical Appliances

Kingsway Technology

Metlam Australia

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Sloan Valve Company

Spacelink Corporation

SPL Limited

Stiebel Eltron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/budki9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

