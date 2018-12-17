Opportunities and uncertainty drive discussions of global markets for lasers, precision optics, and biophotonics--along with trends in mergers and acquisitions and much more at the 31st annual Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Focus World has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for its 31st annual Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar, taking place February 4, 2019, the Monday before SPIE Photonics West. The Marketplace Seminar provides the authoritative market data, business analysis, technology insights, and networking sought by executives in the photonics community.

"The Marketplace Seminar evolves each year in response to changing global markets, new applications, and new opportunities," says Conard Holton, editor at large for Laser Focus World and chair of the Marketplace Seminar. "This year the emphasis is on opportunities enabled by the integration of different technologies, and on the trends and tumult resulting from trade battles and corporate consolidation."

Matthijs Glastra (Novanta) and Ralf Kimmel (Trumpf) deliver keynote discussions about the critical role for the integration of lasers and optics to support end-users in industrial and biomedical applications. Reinforcing these discussions, a dynamic panel of experts on advanced optics provide many additional insights into the state of the art and next generation products. And William Telford (NIH) will give specific examples of how the integration of lasers and optics is opening new opportunities in the hot field of flow cytometry.

"If your job is to understand the big picture about global laser markets, then you'll get the most accurate data and forecasts from our long-time analyst, Allen Nogee," continues Holton. "If your job is to understand global business conditions impacting photonics, then our China expert, Bo Gu, and our mergers and acquisitions specialists Mike Powell (Woodside Capital Partners) and Linda Smith (Ceres Technology Advisors) will give you the picture."

Holton adds, "And if you want to know what's 'next'—then attend the quantum information systems panel moderated by investment advisor John Dexheimer (LightWave Advisors) and including Chris Monroe (IonQ), Tim Day (ColdQuanta), and Jamil Abo-Shaeer (Vector Atomic)."

Group Publisher, Alan Bergstein, continues, "This is the one day and place each year that executives, business development managers, and investors from all over the photonics world can meet, learn, and network."

The Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar takes place on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco. Registration, agenda, and speaker information can be found at www.marketplaceseminar.com.

