Opportunities for Robotics in Construction, 2020 - Industry Overview, Patent Analysis, Notable Innovations, Growth Opportunities, Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities of Robotics in Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous and robotics technology has been undergoing major technological growth in recent years. This novel technology is playing a crucial role in the transformation of many key industries such as automotive, aerospace, warehouse, and logistics. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, all industries across the spectrum are adopting advanced robotic automation solutions for varied applications according to industry requirements.



This research service reviews about the different robotic solutions, which are impacting the construction industry. A section of the study is also dedicated to the new growth opportunities related to robotics in the construction industry.



Key Questions Answered

What are the different types of robotic solutions available for the construction industry?

Patent trends of construction robots during 2010-2020

Patent trends of drones for the construction industry during 2010-2020

Industry drivers and challenges

What are the growth opportunities?

Who are the key companies in the Industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology



2. Key Findings



3. Construction Robots - Industry Overview

3.1. Inspection and Surveying Robots are Witnessing High Adoption Rates

3.2. Autonomous Technology will Have the Highest Impact on the Industry

3.3. Material Handling Solutions are Witnessing Significant Adoption Rate



4. Patent Analysis - Robotic Solutions for the Construction Industry

4.1. 2018 Witnessed Highest Increase in Patents Related to Autonomous and Surveying Robotic Solutions

4.2. China has the Highest Patent Filings Related to Construction Robotic Solutions

4.3. Drones are Being Specially Designed for Building and Land Surveying Applications

4.4. The US has Filed the Highest Patents Related to Drones for the Construction Industry



5. Notable Innovations

5.1. Robotics Solutions Decrease Man Power Requirement and Increase Process Cycle Time

5.2. High Implementation Cost is One of the Key Challenges Hindering the Adoption of Robotics Solutions



6. Growth Opportunities

6.1. Construction Robots Successfully Address Key Industry Challenges in the Long Term

6.2. Smart Manufacturing to Reap Highest Benefits of 5G Adoption in the Medium Term



7. Companies to Action

7.1. Fully Autonomous Robotic Solutions, which can be Remotely Operated are Main Area of Focus

7.2. The Requirement for Efficient Monitoring and Surveying has Lead to the Adoption of Drones Across the Construction Industry



8. COVID-19 on Construction Industry

8.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry



9. Industry Contacts

9.1 Key Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rhzcs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

