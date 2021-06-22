Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market are Expected to Grow at a CAGR 7.9% by 2026

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and other industries. The global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market was declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

In this market, glass fiber based UD tape and carbon fiber based UD tapes are used in various end use industry. By reinforcement type, glass fiber based UD tape is expected to remain the largest segment, and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.

Within the thermoplastic UD tape market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by volume, and it will also witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits are driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the continuous innovation and development of new products and applications. Cytec Solvay Group, QIYI Technology, Polystrand (Polyone), Toray, Toho Tenax, Celanese and others are among the major thermoplastic unidirectional tape manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Industrial

Sporting Goods

Others

By Reinforcement Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific & The Rest of the World

