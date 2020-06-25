Opportunities in Asia Pacific Hand Wash Market to 2026 - Increased Demand from Clinics and Hospitals Following COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Hand Wash Market By Distribution Channels, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Hand Wash Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The messages are all around, exhorting people to stay clean and follow the simple levels of hygiene. The emphasis on long-term habit-forming is crucial at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising by the day. A consequence of this is that the market for masks, soaps, hand sanitizers, and liquid handwash is booming, leading to stock-outs and manufacturing companies ramping up. While price inflation has been curbed after governments stepped in to regulate the manufacture, delivery, and marketing of face masks and hand sanitizers, the issue of counterfeit products remains a problem.



During the forecast period, increased demand from clinics and hospitals driven by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak will further stimulate the growth of the hand wash market. In addition, various government initiatives to raise awareness among people about the benefits of washing hands due to rising coronavirus cases will dramatically increase demand for the hand wash market in the coming years.



Continuous technical advancements and developments in the hand wash manufacturing process, such as the launch of organic hand wash, is expected to fuel demand growth over the projected period. Manufacturers prioritize introducing different approaches such as product launch, expanding distribution channels, and growing their market footprints to increase their global reach. All these factors will create opportunities for growth in the global hand-washing market. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness about hygiene, particularly in underdeveloped nations, may hamper the market for hand wash.



