Opportunities in Global Orthopedic & Spine Markets, Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Orthopedic & Spine Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for ortho and spine technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
  • Plus More

Competitors Covered:

  • Alphatec Spine
  • Arthrex
  • ChoiceSpine
  • DJO
  • Exactech
  • Globus Medical
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • J&J DePuy Synthes
  • K2M*
  • Medtronic
  • MicroPort Scientific
  • MTF
  • NuVasive
  • Orthofix
  • SeaSpine
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Orthopedics & Spine

1. Reconstructive Implants

2. Trauma

3. Spine

4. Other Orthopedic Products

5. Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Overview of Orthopedic Market Segments, 2018
Exhibit 2: Orthopedic and Spine Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Reconstructive Implants, Global Market by Major Joint, 2017-2023
Exhibit 4: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares, 2018
Exhibit 5: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares by Major Joint, 2018
Exhibit 6: Global Trauma Sales by Segment, 2018
Exhibit 7: Global Trauma Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
Exhibit 8: Spinal Technologies, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 9: Global Spinal Products Market, Supplier Shares,2018
Exhibit 10: Other Orthopedic Products, Global Market by Group, 2017-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqmgs0

