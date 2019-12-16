Opportunities in Global Orthopedic & Spine Markets, Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Orthopedic & Spine Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for ortho and spine technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Alphatec Spine

Arthrex

ChoiceSpine

DJO

Exactech

Globus Medical

Integra LifeSciences

J&J DePuy Synthes

K2M*

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific

MTF

NuVasive

Orthofix

SeaSpine

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Orthopedics & Spine

1. Reconstructive Implants



2. Trauma



3. Spine



4. Other Orthopedic Products



5. Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Overview of Orthopedic Market Segments, 2018

Exhibit 2: Orthopedic and Spine Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Reconstructive Implants, Global Market by Major Joint, 2017-2023

Exhibit 4: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 5: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares by Major Joint, 2018

Exhibit 6: Global Trauma Sales by Segment, 2018

Exhibit 7: Global Trauma Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 8: Spinal Technologies, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023

Exhibit 9: Global Spinal Products Market, Supplier Shares,2018

Exhibit 10: Other Orthopedic Products, Global Market by Group, 2017-2023



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqmgs0

