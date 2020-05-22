Opportunities in Russia's Rail Market - Russia is Expected to Invest $84 Billion into Railway Projects by 2026

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Analysis on Russian Rail Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia is expected to invest approximately $84 billion in railway projects by 2026 as the rail market undergoes major developments with several projects planned. This research looks at the key areas of fleet renewal in the passenger (locomotives, multiple units, coaches) and freight (locomotives, wagons) rail segments, high-speed rail (HSR) projects, infrastructure development, digitization of rolling stock and railway infrastructure, as well as upgradation of signaling and train control systems.



With the expected increase in freight volumes over the coming decade, Russia's existing infrastructure and rail network have insufficient capacities and capabilities to handle the growing traffic. Expansion of railway networks, increasing freight rail rolling stock, and improving connectivity to make freight movement more efficient are the top priorities for projects in this segment.



The passenger segment is expected to see vast expansion in high-speed rail network and new high-speed rolling stock that will reach speeds up to 400 kph. High-speed rail projects are planned to have connectivity of 700 km on average, with some projects looking to link regions of Asia Pacific. New electric multiple unit (EMU) deliveries and electrification of passenger railway infrastructure are also expected to see significant increase in demand in the next 5 to 10 years across the region.



The improved connectivity in passenger rail services will reap greater returns once implemented, when the problem of last-mile connectivity for passengers is resolved. To address this issue, opportunities exist for transit authorities to make arrangements in last-mile connectivity via shared mobility providers and automated people movers (APMs). These new mobility solution providers are expected to collaborate with Russian transit agencies to cater to commuters' last-mile needs.



Research Scope



The base year of this research is 2018 and forecasts end in 2026. The Russian rail market is segmented into freight rail and passenger rail. All major planned projects in Russia's rail market are listed out, along with the go-to companies in the region. The study highlights regional trends impacting the rail sector and includes strategic initiatives that will help rail market participants partake in the huge growth opportunity in the region. Other research areas covered are investments allocated; potential growth in market size; forecasts of rolling stock in mainline, urban, and freight rail; and growth in traffic volumes for both passenger and freight rail segments. The study lists relevant strategies for ascertaining a significant share of the market.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the Russian rail market?

What are the key focus areas for rail investments in Russia between 2019 and 2026?

between 2019 and 2026? Where are the new opportunities in infrastructure investment?

What is the business environment of the Russian rail market? What are the market dynamics?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary - Overview of Rolling Stock in Russia

Installed Base of Rolling Stock by OEM

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Background

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Russian Rail Rolling Stock Market Segmentation

Definitions of Rail Services

Definitions of Terms

4. Introduction - Russian Rail Market

Russian Mainline Rail Network

Climatic Conditions across Russia

Russian Urban Rail Network

Russian Rail Traffic Volumes

Comparison of Russia with Top Countries by Rail Network Size

with Top Countries by Rail Network Size Rail Infrastructure Utilization

Rail Freight by Commodity

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Overview of Investments in Russian Rail Market

2018 Russian Rail Investments

Russian Railways - Vision 2025

2019 Investments and Allocations

2025 Priority Projects

Russian HSR - Overview of Current and Future Rail Lines

Russian Railways' Digital Transformation Strategy

7. Russian Rail Rolling Stock

Installed Base of Rolling Stock by OEM

Market Share by Rolling Stock Fleet: Russia and CIS

and CIS Installed Base of Railway Fleet - Russia Overview

Installed Base of Railway Fleet - CIS Overview

Age of Powered Rolling Stock Fleet - Russia

8. Forecast of Rolling Stock in Operation and New Deliveries

Forecast Scenario - Installed Base of Diesel Locomotives

Forecast Scenario of Diesel Locomotive Deliveries

Forecast Scenario of Electric Locomotives by Installed Base

Forecast Scenario of Electric Locomotive Deliveries

Forecast Scenario of Mainline Multiple Units by Installed Base

Forecast Scenario of Mainline Multiple Unit Deliveries

Forecast Scenario of Urban Rail Units by Installed Base

Forecast Scenario of Urban Rail Transit Deliveries

Forecast Scenario of Freight Wagons by Installed Base

Forecast Scenario of Freight Wagon Deliveries

Forecast Scenario of Passenger Coaches in Installed Base

Forecast Scenario of Passenger Coach Deliveries

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Demand for Rolling Stock Supply, Infrastructure, and New Digital Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers

10. The Last Word

Three Big Predictions

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0twp6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

