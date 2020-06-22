NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Opportunities in the Americas Hot Drinks Sector

Summary

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915899/?utm_source=PRN

Americas was the second largest market in the global hot drinks sector with value sales of US$45,747.2 million, accounting for a share of 22.4% in 2019. The region was also the second largest market in terms of volume with 3,851.8 million units, during the same year. In 2019, the hot coffee category accounted for the largest value share of 73.3% followed by hot tea and other hot drinks categories. The US accounted for 45.2% value share of overall sales in Americas hot drinks sector in 2019.

The hot drinks market in the US accounted for US$20,660.5 million and is estimated to reach US$25,225.4 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas hot drinks sector, with a value share of 54.4% in 2019, followed by convenience stores. Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Nestle SA, JAB Holding Company and The J.M. Smucker Company are the leading players in the sector.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks by category across high-potential countries in Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas hot drinks sector in 2019. It covers ten distribution channels - Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, Department Stores, eRetailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Sellers, Convenience Stores, "Dollar Stores", Variety Stores & General, Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Others.

- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks products.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas hot drinks sector.

Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region. - The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances - The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion - To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915899/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

