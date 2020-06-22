Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Haircare Sector

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Regional Profile report on the haircare sector in Asia Pacific provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.



In 2019, the Asia Pacific haircare sector, was the largest and valued at US$30,000.3 million and is expected to reach US$38,397.6 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to grow from 6,426.3 million units in 2019 to 7,617.5 million units in 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.5%. Shampoo was the largest category in value terms in 2019, followed by the conditioner and hair colorants categories.



In terms of growth, hair colorants is expected to register the highest value CAGR 6% over 2019-2024.In volume terms, also hair colorants is expected to show the fastest growth, followed by conditioner.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Asia Pacific haircare sector, accounting for 30% of overall value sales in 2019. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Asia Pacific haircare sector with a 54.7% market share, while bottle was the most popular pack type, accounting for a 41.9% share in 2019. Procter & Gamble, Unilever and L`Oreal S.A. are the leading players in the sector.



What else is contained?

- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Haircare with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

- Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia Pacific Haircare sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various haircare by category across high-potential countries in Asia Pacific region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of 4 countries across Asia Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling Haircare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Asia Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Asia Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas Haircare sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels - Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Chemists/Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Direct Sellers, Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, "Dollar Stores", Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, eRetailers and others retailers.

- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer type based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Asia Pacific haircare sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



