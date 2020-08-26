Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Services Market to 2025: Online Payments, Cross-Border Mobile Payments and B2B Mobile Payments

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As countries are making a conscious shift towards cashless societies, mobile payments are expected to be an alternate digital payments solution for consumers. The majority of the population already has access to internet and mobile phones, therefore mobile payments have the potential to reach people with diverse backgrounds, such as the older generation and the rural population.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to continue to lead the world in mobile payment developments. Across the region, payments infrastructures are being built, regulations are being drafted, and partnerships are being encouraged. This will greatly increase the security and convenience of mobile payments security, leading to a higher adoption rate of mobile payments.

The mobile payments landscape differs by countries but a general comparison can be made between developed countries and developing countries. Mobile payments growth is faster in developing countries because of the active participation from both the government and the industry. In developed countries, the market is more industry-led, thus the growth highly emphasizes on profit for the market participants.

Multiple mobile payments providers are competing for market share across different countries. It is important for mobile payments providers to take into account the differences in government regulations, payments infrastructure, and consumers' behavior in different countries. These factors will affect the effectiveness of a business model in increasing and retaining its user base.

The security aspect of mobile payments will continue to be a major area of concern. Mobile payments carry sensitive data over the Internet; therefore providers need to assure consumers that the platform is secure and trustworthy.

This study also briefly analyzes the growth opportunities in other markets, such as online payments, cross-border payments, and B2B mobile payments. With the advancement in technology, such as 5G and ISO20022, the market will be able to provide an innovative solution to address the problems and meet the demands in these markets.

This study is based on extensive secondary research. Companies mentioned in this study include but are not limited to AirPay, Ali Pay, ANZ goMoney, Apple Pay, Beem It, Boost, CIMB Pay, D-barai, DANA, Fave Pay, GoMobile, Google Pay, Go-Pay, Grab Pay, iSaku, Jenius, Kakao Pay, LG Pay, LINE Pay, LinkAja, Maybank Pay, Merpay, Mobikwik, Moca, MoMo, Naver Pay, NextPay, NHN Payco, Origami Pay, OVO, Payoo, PayPay, Paytm, PhonePe, PixivPay, Rakuten Pay, Sakuku, Samsung Pay, Starbucks, Touch n Go, Toss, TrueMoney, vCash, Venmo, ViettelPay, WeChat Pay, ZaloPay, and Zelle.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings - Country Specific (Developed)

Market Overview - Total APAC Mobile Payments Services Market

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Report will Answer

Mobile Payments in APAC - Market Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Drivers - Developed Countries in APAC

Market Restraints - Developed Countries in APAC

Market Drivers - Developing Countries in APAC

Market Restraints - Developing Countries in APAC

Summary of Mobile Payments in APAC

Forecast and Market Trends - Total APAC Mobile Payments Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Transaction Value and Volume Forecast - APAC

Transaction Value and Volume Forecast Discussion - APAC

Percent Transaction Value Forecast by Country

Percent Transaction Value Forecast Discussion by Country

Active Customers and Transaction Value Forecast - China

Active Customers and Transaction Value Forecast Discussion - China

Transaction Value and Volume Forecast - India

Transaction Value and Volume Forecast Discussion - India

Country Analysis - United States

Country Analysis - Japan

Country Analysis - South Korea

Country Analysis - Australia

Country Analysis - Singapore

Country Analysis - New Zealand

Country Analysis - China

Country Analysis - India

Country Analysis - Vietnam

Country Analysis - Malaysia

Country Analysis - Indonesia

Country Analysis - Thailand

Country Analysis - Philippines

Mobile Payments in Online and Offline Retail

Mobile Payments in Online and Offline Retail

Mobile Payments on Online Retail

Singtel VIA Case Studies

A Global Solution for Mobile Payments

Going Cashless versus Going Less Cash

Local versus Global

Mobile Payments Solution of Today

What Mobile Payments in the Future Need to Be

Sustained Use of the Credit Card Model is Expected

Complemented by Alternate Global Solutions for eMoney

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Payments

Growth Opportunity 2- Cross-Border Mobile Payments

Growth Opportunity 3- B2B Mobile Payments

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9kihy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

