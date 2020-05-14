NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Haircare Sector



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833361/?utm_source=PRN



The Eastern Europe haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in value terms.Theperms & relaxers categories are expected to register the fastest value CAGR, followed by styling agents.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of haircare sector in Eastern Europe.Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by flexible packaging.



The Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L'Oréal S.A., Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Coty, Inc. are the leading players in the sector.



This Regional Profile report on the haircare sector in Eastern Europe provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.



What else is contained?

- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Haircare with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

- Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe haircare sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category

- High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various haircare by category across high-potential countries in Eastern Europe region. It also provides 'Risk-Reward' analysis of 4 countries across Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling haircare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing growth of private label in the region

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe haircare sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, convenience Stores, and others includes eRetailers, direct sellers, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers

- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe's haircare sector



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833361/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

