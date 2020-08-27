Opportunities in the Global Anatomic Pathology Market- A $46.8 Billion Market by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processors, Microtome), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal, Lung)), End User, Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anatomic pathology market size is projected to reach a value of USD 46.8 billion by 2025 from USD 33.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2019.



Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.



Hospital laboratories to register the highest growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.



Based on end-users, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period



Geographically, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Service



7 Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application



8 Anatomic Pathology Market, by End-user



9 Anatomic Pathology Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Adjacent Market

Companies Mentioned

Abcam plc.

Agilent Technologies

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio SB

Biogenex

Bright Instruments

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellpath Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Diapath S.P.A.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd

Lupetec

Medimeas

Medite Medical GmbH

Merck KGaa

Micros Austria

Milestone Medical

PHC Holdings Corporation

Sakura Finetek Usa Inc.

Scilab Co Ltd

SLEE Medical GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plw7eb



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

