Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04938271/?utm_source=PRN SummaryThe global confectionery sector was valued at US$172.8 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4% during 2018-2023 to reach US$210.7 billion by 2023. The Americas represented the largest market with a value share of 33% in 2018. The value share of confectionery sector is forecast to remain same in the global food industry during 2013-2022.

The top 10 high potential countries included China, India, Australia, Israel, the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic.The US is set to continue leading the global confectionery sector, while India is forecast to record the fastest growth globally during 2018-2023.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global Confectionery industry with a value share of 41.2% in 2018.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global Confectionery industry.

It includes analysis on the following -- Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the Confectionery industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global confectionery sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, 'dollar stores', department stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Confectionery products.

Scope

Reasons to buy- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global Confectionery industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Confectionery industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the Confectionery industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.

