Opportunities in the Global Cosmetics & Toiletries Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

Summary

The global cosmetics & toiletries industry was valued at US$449.4 billion in 2018, led by Asia-Pacific and the Americas, which accounted for value shares of 36.6% and 33.1%, respectively. The value share of skincare, haircare, make-up and feminine hygiene is forecast to increase during 2018-2023, while that of personal hygiene, oral hygiene and fragrances is expected to decline.



The top 10 high potential countries - Canada, China, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, South Korea, Russia, the US, the UK and the UAE- accounted for a combined value share of 49.2% in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global cosmetics & toiletries industry with a value share of 32.5% in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global cosmetics & toiletries industry.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the cosmetics & toiletries industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global cosmetics & toiletries industry in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Department Stores, Health & Beauty Stores, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, eRetailers, "Dollar Stores", Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, and Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of cosmetics & toiletries products.



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.



