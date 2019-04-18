NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the Global Meat Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826928/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

The global meat sector was valued at US$945.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2023 to reach US$1,142.9 billion by 2023. Americas represented the largest regional market with a value share of 31.5% in the global meat sector in 2018 and it is also forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2023. Improving worldwide economies and rising consumption of meat from an expanding global population, will continue to be major drivers for the global meat sector. Fresh meat (counter) represented the largest market with a value share of 42.1% in 2018.



The value share of the global meat sector as a percentage of the overall food industry will witness decline during 2013-2022, despite growth in absolute terms.This trend is largely attributed to health and environmental reasons, with growing preference among consumers for plant-based diets and other meat substitutes.



Among the five regions, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa will witness a decline in the value share of meat during the same period, which can be attributed to the strong demand for other food sectors such as savory snack in Asia-Pacific and prepared meals in Middle-East & Africa.



High-potential countries identified for 2018-2023 include Hong Kong, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Portugal, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland and Egypt. The ten high-potential countries accounted for a combined value share of 20.6% in 2018. Hong Kong is expected to witness the fastest value CAGR of 11.9% among all high-potential countries, followed by Egypt with 7.9% during 2018-2023. Germany is expected to remain the leading nation for meat sales in 2023, followed by Brazil. A total of 50 countries were analyzed for this study, of which 10 high-potential countries were identified.



The global meat sector is highly fragmented with the top four players - Tyson Foods, WH Group , BRF S.A., and Itoham Foods Inc. - accounting for a combined value share of 5.1% in 2018. Tyson, Shuanghui, Brasil Foods, and Itoham were the leading brands in 2018. The overall market share for private label products in the global meat sector stands at 24.2% by value as of 2018, an increase from 22.9% in 2013. Western Europe has the highest market share for private label products with 35.6% of total meat sales in 2018, an increase from 33.3% in 2013. It is followed by Asia-Pacific with a market share of 27.1% in 2018.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel for the global meat sector, with a value share of 61.9% in 2018, which can be attributed to the developed organized retail market in major countries, where most of the consumers prefer to buy packaged and fresh meat products from hypermarkets & supermarkets. As for packaging formats, Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the meat sector and accounted for 57.3% of the volume share in 2018. It is followed by flexible packaging with a 29.9% share. Tray is the most commonly used pack type, accounting for 58.4% of the volume share in 2018, while, film is the most commonly used closure type in the global meat sector.



The report "Opportunities in the Global Meat Sector", brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector.



Companies mentioned: Campofrío, Aurora, Oscar Mayer (Smithfield Foods Inc.), Grassland Xingfa, Martínez Loriente, Shuanghui, Tyson, Wiesenhof, Citterio, Aia, Butterball, Faragello



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario vis-a-vis the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of meat as compared to other major sectors such as prepared meals, bakery & cereals, savory snacks, and dairy foods during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

- high-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top 10 high-potential countries across five regions based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering new product launches in the primary countries and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector at global and regional level during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat across the six regions in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global meat sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs and others that include, e-retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat.



Reasons to buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global meat sector across the six regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global meat sector and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the meat sector at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826928/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

