Opportunities in the Global Medical Face Mask Market 2020-2025 - Inception of 3-D Printed Medical Face Masks

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical face mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019-2025. The global medical face mask market size is expected to reach a staggering volume of over 52 billion units by the end of 2020 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to stabilize in 2021, reaching 29 billion units by 2025. The growth is mainly due to the rising prevalence of several acute and chronic respiratory diseases across the globe. It is expected that patients, as well as healthcare professionals, continue to demand advanced medical face to treat and prevent acute & chronic diseases. The emergence of pandemics, such as COVID-19, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of 3-D printed medical masks with accuracy and improved safety and efficacy in recent years is also likely to drive future market growth across the globe.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:

Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

Advent of Transparent Face Masks

Inception of 3-D Printed Medical Face Masks

Growth in Surgical Procedures

The study considers the present scenario of the medical face mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global medical face mask market share is fragmented and is highly competitive and dynamic. The presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offers a diverse range of surgical and respirator medical face masks to end-users. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical face masks worldwide. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing these has increased exponentially, especially in China. China has become the largest manufacturing hub, and around 50% of the global production is from China alone. Strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products have fuelled the growth in recent years. New product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations are expected to be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered?



1. What is the market size and CAGR of the medical face mask market in 2020?

2. Which market segment is expected to lead in the medical mask industry during the forecast period?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints impacting the growth of the surgical face masks market?

4. Who are the key market players, and what is the growth projection of the 3M face mask market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the North America medical face mask market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Covid-19 Impact On Global Medical Face Masks Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Surgical Masks



15 Respirator Masks



16 End-User



17 Geography



18 Europe



19 North America



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 3M

24.2 Honeywell

24.3 Kimberly-Clark

24.4 Owens & Minor

24.5 Cardinal Health

24.6 Prestige Ameritech

24.7 Mlnlycke Health Care



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Adventa Health

25.2 AERO PRO

25.3 Akzenta International

25.4 Alpha Pro Tech

25.5 Ansell

25.6 Asid Bonz

25.7 B. Braun Melsungen

25.8 BERNER International

25.9 BESCO Medical

25.10 Biotron Medical Innovatec

25.11 Body Products

25.12 BSN medical

25.13 CEABIS

25.14 ClearMask

25.15 COMED

25.16 Crosstex International

25.17 DACH Schutzbekleidung

25.18 Demophorius Healthcare

25.19 Dynarex

25.20 ERENLER MEDKAL

25.21 Franz Mensch

25.22 Fujian Jusun Group

25.23 Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies

25.24 GreenLine

25.25 HONG KONG MEDI CO

25.26 HO CHENG SAFETY ENTERPRISE

25.27 Hubei YJT Technology

25.28 Intco Medical

25.29 Kowa Company

25.30 Keystone

25.31 Leaflife Technology

25.32 Leboo Healthcare Products

25.33 Louis M. Gerson

25.34 Makrite

25.35 Med-Con

25.36 medibase

25.37 Medicom

25.38 Medi Dent Disposable International

25.39 Medline Industries

25.40 Mexpo International

25.41 Moldex

25.42 Narang Medical

25.43 Neomedic

25.44 Pidegree Industrial

25.45 RAYS

25.46 Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products

25.47 Safe'N'Clear

25.48 Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing

25.49 Shanghai Lanhine Industrial Development

25.50 Sterimed

25.51 TROGE MEDICAL

25.52 Trimpeks

25.53 Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

25.54 Yeakn Protecting Products



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucq4h8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

