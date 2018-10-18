LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the Global Prepared Meals Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies



Summary

A growing population, rising urbanization rate, and improving economy will remain the primary factors driving the sector globally.Ready Meals represents the largest and the fastest-growing market for prepared meals, given their convenience, which allows increasingly busy consumers to enjoy a quick meal at home as opposed to cooking from scratch.



Global prepared meals sector was valued at US$86.9 billion in 2017 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-2022 to reach US$106.4 billion by 2022. Western Europe represented the largest regional market with a value share of 39.4% in the global prepared meals sector in 2017.



However, negative consumer perception about prepared meals as being unhealthy due to the presence of preservatives and excess saturated fats poses a major challenge for manufacturers, particularly in developing countries. On the same time the high preference for freshly prepared food, the value share of prepared meals in the global food industry is set to remain same, subdued by declining share in the APAC and Western Europe regions.



The global prepared meals sector is witnessing increased competition from other food sectors, particularly dairy foods and savory snacks, as consumers become busier and choose a quick, healthy alternative over prepared meals, especially when consuming food out-of-home.



The US represented the largest market for prepared meals with a 23.1% share of global value sales in 2017. Egypt emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for prepared meals with a projected CAGR of 15.7% during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel for the global prepared meals sector, with a value share of 68% in 2017, followed by convenience stores with 19.8% share.



The report "Opportunities in the Global Prepared Meals Sector", provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.



It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top countries in each region.The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for prepared meals in the global market.



Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.



The report specifically covers -

- Market overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario vis-a-vis the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across six regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of prepared meals as compared to other major sectors such as meat, bakery & cereals, savory snacks, and dairy foods during 2012-2022 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top 10 high potential countries across five regions based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering new product launches in the primary countries and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector at global and regional level during 2012-2022. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals across the six regions in 2017. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global prepared meals sector in 2017. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, and others that include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, 'dollar stores', department stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.



Companies Mentioned: Nestle SA, Dr. August Oetker Kg, ConAgra Brands Inc, Amy`s Kitchen, Inc., Nomad Foods, Unilever, Marumiya Corporation, Heinz, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Frosta AG, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Bellisio Foods, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co, Continental Foods, Schwan`s Consumer Brands, Inc, Nichirei, Katokichi Co., Ltd., McCain, Fleury Michon.



Scope

- The report provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top countries in each region.

- The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for prepared meals in the global market.

- Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.



Reasons to buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global prepared meals sector across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global prepared meals sector and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the prepared meals sector at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.



