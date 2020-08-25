Opportunities in the Global RPA Market 2020: A $5 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RPA Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the RPA market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of RPA Tools and RPA Services targeted at small and medium businesses, and enterprises. The study includes market analysis of RPA solutions that cater to corporate functions such as Finance, Procurement, Human Resources, Customer Services, and Specific Processes. RPA services analyzed in the study include Consulting, Implementation, and Maintenance. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for RPA across 8 verticals across five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).



The RPA market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from SMBs, enterprises, commercial entities, IT managers, CIOs, IT decision makers, opinion leaders, users, buyers, and service providers. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings across regions for RPA approaches, sourcing models, hosting types, function ratings, and deployment timelines.



The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



Questions answered in the report

What is the current size of the market?

What is the market opportunity for technologies?

What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?

What are the perceptions of technologies among users?

How ready is the market for new technologies and solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. RPA Market Research Overview

1.1 Research Design

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Market Definition, Segmentation and Forces



2. Market Size and Forecasts by Segments

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 RPA Tools

2.3 RPA Services: Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance



3. Market Size and Forecasts by Functions

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Finance

3.3 Procurements

3.4 Human Resources

3.5 Customer Service

3.6 Specific Processes



4. Market Size and Forecasts by Users

4.1 SMBs

4.2 Enterprises



5. Market Size and Forecasts by Verticals

5.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2 Banking and Finance

5.2 Consumer and Retail

5.3 Engineering and Manufacturing

5.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences

5.5 Public Sector and Government

5.6 Technology and Media

5.7 Others



6. Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

6.1 Regional Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Central America/Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



7. RPA Market Companies

7.1 Supply Side - Company Profiles and Markets

7.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f4ic



