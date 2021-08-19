Opportunities in the Global Scientific & Technical Publishing Market to 2025: Online Content, Fastest-Growing Segment, Surpasses Books in Total Sales

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coronavirus lockdowns, travel restrictions and trade disruptions made for a challenging year, but these factors did not keep the scientific and technical publishing market from posting underlying growth.

The report found that total sales increased 0.4% to $10.5 billion in 2020. However, currency exchange fluctuations deflated growth. The report estimates growth without the currency impact at 2.8%.

The number of articles published with funding from 33 key research organizations tracked by the analyst grew 10.7% to 525,042 articles in 2020, according to information in the Crossref database.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China is the leading funder, backing 268,588 articles in 2020 - a 9.2% increase from 245,966 in 2019. The U.S. National Institutes of Health is the No. 2 funder of articles with 71,951 in 2020, an 8% increase. The European Commission has a stronghold on the No. 3 positions in the index, growing the number of articles funded by 18.6% as the Plan S open access mandate builds momentum. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and Japan's Science and Technology Agency both showed growth in articles funded in excess of 20% in 2020.

There have been more reports of university libraries canceling their journal subscription packages in 2020 and 2021, but most are still subscribing to individual journals based on usage/importance to the researchers and faculty. As individual institutions choose to purchase subscriptions a la carte, their total spend with the large commercial publishers is reduced, but the market leaders are replacing it with the growth of revenue from open access fees. Others are signing transformative agreements, which support the growth of open access.

Pure open access publishers MDPI, PLOS and eLife were also found to be publishing significant numbers of articles backed by the world's largest research funding bodies. The European Commission funded 6,304 articles published by MDPI, 13.3% of all articles funded by the EC in 2020. MDPI also has a strong link to the National Research Foundation of Korea, which funded 2,829 articles published by MDPI in 2020 - 12.3% of all the articles funded by the foundation. PLOS and eLife are strongly linked to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, publishing 1,125 and 944 articles respectively in 2020 that were financially backed by that agency.

The report provides detailed market information for scientific and technical publishing, segmented by delivery medium: journals, books, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities (audio, video and CD-ROM). It analyzes trends impacting the industry and forecasts market growth to 2025. The report includes an in-depth review of 10 leading scientific and technical publishers, including Elsevier, IHS Markit, Springer Nature, Clarivate Analytics, John Wiley & Sons, American Chemical Society and others.

The report covers:

The number of new peer reviewed journals launched by year 2017 to present in key scientific & technical subjects: Technology & Engineering, Biological Science & Agriculture, Earth, Space & Environmental Science, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

The number of new scholarly and professional books published per year 2018-2020 for all professional and scholarly titles, technology and engineering, science general and computers.

Underling growth leaders in scientific and technical publishing.

Analysis of competitor books and journal title counts showing the leading subject areas for individual publishers.

Analysis of three years of merger and acquisition activity.

A round up of consortia and university library big deal cancelations, a la carte replacements and transformative agreements.

Journal price increase forecast.

Growth in article's funded for 22 largest science funders worldwide and analysis of the leading publishers by funding body.

Research and development spending trend and forecast for the top 15 countries.

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import/Export Trends 2017-2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Facts & Trends

Top Six Hold 46.7% of Scientific & Technical Publishing Market

Journals Are the Largest Scientific & Technical Publishing Activity

Online Content, Fastest-Growing Segment, Surpasses Books in Total Sales

U.S. Holds Off China in R&D Spend in COVID-19 Aftermath

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Exports Fell in 2020

Chapter 1:Scientific & Technical Publishing Market

Market Size

Journals

Online Content

Books

Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services

Other Activities

Elimination

S&T Publishing by Geography

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Currency Impact

Chapter 2: Leading Scientific & Technical Publishers

Elsevier

IHS Markit

Springer Nature

Clarivate Analytics

John Wiley & Sons

Scientific & Technical Publishing Strategy

American Chemical Society

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Informa

EBSCO

Pearson

MDPI

Frontiers Media

American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Mergers & Acquisitions in the S&T Publishing Market

Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast

Academic Library Trends

Renew, Transform, Cancel: Libraries Are Choosing Their Big Deal Options Very Carefully

Transformative Agreements

Average Journal Prices Increase Every Year

U.S. Holds Off China in R&D Spend in COVID-19 Aftermath

Research Funders and Their Link to Publishing Activity

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends

Market Forecast

Journals Forecast

Online Content Forecast

Books Forecast

Abstracting & Indexing Forecast

Other Activities Forecast

Elimination Forecast

Early Book Export Picture Reflects Growth

Forecast Leading Publishers



