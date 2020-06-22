NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the Global Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Sector



Summary







Global Profile report on the Seasoning, Dressings & Sauce sector provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.



The global seasoning, dressings & sauces sector was valued at US$133.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.9% over 2019-2024 to reach US$169.2 billion by 2024. Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the global seasoning, dressings & sauces sector with a value share of 39% in 2019, while Middle East & Africa is forecast to record the fastest value growth globally at a CAGR of 7.3% over 2019-2024.



Condiment Sauces was the leading market with a value share of 27.3% in 2019. The sector is mainly driven by the convenience offered by SDS products in adding flavors instantaneously, especially among consumers looking to enjoy authentic flavors in home-cooked meals without investing much time or effort. Moreover, the macroeconomic factors such as growing population, rising urbanization rate, and improving economy will remain the primary drivers, globally. However, negative consumer perception about Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces as being unhealthy due to the presence of preservatives and excess sugar and sodium levels pose a major challenge for manufacturers, particularly in developing countries.



What else is contained?

- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for hot drinks with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

- Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of global Seasoning, Dressings & Sauce, analyzing data from 49 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various Seasoning, Dressings & Sauce by category across high-potential countries in the world. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 10 countries across regions based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies, besides analyzing the growth of private label.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the sector in 2019. It covers ten distribution channels - Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, Department Stores, eRetailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Sellers, Convenience Stores, "Dollar Stores", Variety Stores & General, Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Others.

Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of products.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



