LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the Global Spirits Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5026551



Summary

A growing population of youngsters reaching the legal drinking age (LDA), improving economy, and the rising middle income population across APAC and MEA regions will remain the primary factors driving growth in the sector globally. With drinking viewed as a way to unwind and relax after a long day, the large working population worldwide will continue to support growth in demand for spirits.Global Spirits sector was valued at US$689.1 billion in 2017 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.5% in value terms during 2017-2022. Asia-Pacific was the largest global market for spirits, accounting for a 57.8% share of total value sales in 2017. Additionally, the region is forecast to record the second-fastest value growth at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2017-2022.



The value share of spirits in the global alcoholic beverages industry is forecast to increase during 2017-2022, led by rising share in Asia-Pacific and Americas, MEA, and Western Europe. However, the value share of spirits in the overall alcoholic beverages industry is set to witness a decline in the Eastern Europe, driven by growing share of beer & cider in these regions.The UK emerged as the largest market in Western Europe with a value share of 24.4% in 2017, while the UAE was the largest in the MEA region with a value share of 61% in 2017. The overall share for private label products in the global spirits sector stood at 5.8% estimated at 1,892.3 million liters in 2017, up from 1,574.3 million liters in 2012.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the global spirits sector, with a volume share of 40.9% in 2017, followed by food & drinks specialists with a 31.3% share of total volume sales. Glass was the most commonly used package material in the spirits sector, accounting for 99.8% of the volume share in 2017.



The report "Opportunities in the Global Spirits Sector", provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.



It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top countries in each region.The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for prepared meals in the global market.



Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.



The report specifically covers -

- Sector overview: provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: provides a shift in the consumption of spirits as compared to other major sectors such as beer & cider, and wine during 2012-2022 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

- Competitive landscape: provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global spirits sector in 2017. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, on -trade, and others, which includes convenience stores, e-retailers, department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, "dollar stores", variety stores & general, merchandise retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and vending machines.

- Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various package materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits products.



Companies Mentioned: Diageo plc, PernodRicard SA, HITEJINRO CO LTD, Thai Beverage Company, Beijing Red Star Co Ltd, NiuLan Shan Distillery, Lotte Co., Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd, Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Emperador Distillers, Inc., Jiangsu Yanghe Group Co.,Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Ginebra San Miguel Inc., RadicoKhaitan Ltd, Sichuan YibinWuliangye Distillery Co Ltd, Brown-Forman Corporation, Russian Standard Corporation, Shanxi XinghuaCun Fen Jiu Group Co., Ltd, takarashuzo co ltd, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.



Scope

- The report provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top countries in each region.

- The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for prepared meals in the global market.

- Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.



Reasons to buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global spirits sector across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global spirits sector and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the spirits sector at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5026551



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

