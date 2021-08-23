Opportunities in the North American Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to 2027: New Drug Development and Government Initiatives to Promote Innovations in Pharma Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow by 6.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $41.88 billion by 2027 owing to the increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, an increase in non-communicable disease, new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmaceutical packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Category, Product, Raw Material, Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, Drug Delivery Mode, End User, and Country.

Based on Packaging Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Based on Product, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pre-Filled Syringes

Closures & Caps

Secondary Containers

Labels

Packaging Accessories

Other Products

Based on Raw Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Plastics & Polymers

Paper & Paperboards

Glass

Metal

Other Materials

Based on Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Liquid Dosage

Solid Dosage

Semi-solid and Pressurized Products

Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms

Based on Drug Delivery Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Oral Drug Delivery

Injectables

IV Drugs Delivery

Topical Drug Delivery

Transdermal Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Other Drugs Delivery Modes

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Packaging Companies

Retail Pharmacies

Other End Users

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

Amcor PLC

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry North America Group, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens Illinois, Inc.)

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WestRock Company

