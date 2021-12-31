Opportunities in the South African Basic Precious and Non-Ferrous Metals Manufacturing Market: Increasing Demand for Non-ferrous Metals Linked to Global Decarbonisation

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Basic Precious and Non-Ferrous Metals in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Local manufacturers of basic precious and non-ferrous metals are benefiting from rising prices for most metals in response to the recovery of the world economy, and South African exports of basic precious and non-ferrous metals have increased significantly as a result. Factors such as the impact of the pandemic, high input costs and the inconsistent supply of electricity continue to have a significant impact on the performance of the sector.

Energy-intensive production processes make producers vulnerable to high electricity costs and load-shedding. Smelters use large amounts of electricity in the production of metals, and a consistent supply of electricity is needed to prevent interruptions to production. Power cuts and load curtailments are putting pressure on profits and global cost competitiveness, due to lower production volumes and higher costs. Local mining companies are planning to construct electricity generation units to supply 2,000MW at a cost of up to R40bn.

The sector is enjoying high metals prices, largely due to the recovery of world economy. There is increasing demand for several non-ferrous metals linked to global decarbonisation and growing demand for platinum group metals. The imposition of Import tariffs on aluminium rolled products and an export duty on scrap metals may be positive for the industry.

This report focuses on the manufacture of basic precious and non-ferrous metals in South Africa, and includes information on the state and size of the sector, production and trade of each major metal, corporate actions and developments and factors influencing them.

There are profiles of 30 companies including vertically-integrated platinum group metals producers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum Holdings and Sibanye-Stillwater, copper producer Palabora Copper, gold producers including DRD Gold and Gold Fields and aluminium players such as Hillside Aluminium and Hulamin.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Inconsistent Supply and Increasing Cost of Electricity

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Environmental Issues

6.8. Labour



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Afrisol (Pty) Ltd

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Cape Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd

Copalcor (Pty) Ltd

DRDGold Ltd

EVRAZ Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd

Finegold Laboratory Services CC

Gauteng Refinery (Pty) Ltd

Gold Fields Ltd

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd

Heraeus South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hillside Aluminium (Pty) Ltd

Hulamin Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd

Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd

NiMag (Pty) Ltd

Non-Ferrous Metal Works (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

Palabora Copper (Pty) Ltd

Pan African Resources PLC

Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

SA Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

SMT Afritech (Pty) Ltd

Village Main Reef (Pty) Ltd

Wispeco (Pty) Ltd

Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd

