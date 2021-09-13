Opportunities in the World Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market : Wind Energy Sector Experienced Healthy Growth Rate in 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforcements - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attributed to the slowdown in the global economy and industrial activities worldwide amid the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic, the global market for glass fiber reinforcements has witnessed a significant decline in terms of both volumes and value.

Recovering from the pandemic impact, the global market is projected to reach 8.2 million metric tons by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2026 analysis period, driven mainly by growth in the key application areas such as aerospace, automotive & transportation, pipes & tanks and wind energy.

While almost all application sectors of Glass Fiber Reinforcements were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, the wind energy sector has generally not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a healthy rate in 2020. According to statistics published by the World Wind Energy Association, the industry added a record 93 gigawatts of wind power capacity worldwide within the year 2020. The overall market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements, globally, is estimated to be 6.2 million, valued at $9.7 billion in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage

Worldwide market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, product forms, major geographic regions and key countries

The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application and product form of Glass Fiber Reinforcements for the analysis period in each region/country

The report exclusively analyzes the Covid-19 Pandemic impact on the market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

Wind Energy Continue to Propel Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 72

The industry guide includes the contact details for 149 companies

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Fiber Reinforcements market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market

1.1 Product Outline

1.2 End-use Application Areas for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Wind Energy Continue to Propel Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

2.2 Zero Emissions Targets to Drive Demand for Glass Fibers in Automobiles

2.2.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Looks Promising in Automotive Industry

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 Global Glass Fibers Production Capacity

3.2 Key Global Players

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Product Form

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by End-Use Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE

