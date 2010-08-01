Opportunity Analysis on the Global Biopsy Devices Market 2018-2023 - Guidance Systems Lead; Projected to Remain the Largest Type by 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Diagnosing cancer in its initial stages may prevent the mortality rate. As per the international Cancer Agencies, the cancer incidence rate may reach 23 million by 2030 that indicates urgency of the arrival of maximum number of less invasive, more efficient and accurate diagnostic devices like Biopsy Devices in to the market. Biopsy Devices are recognized as the most essential tools not only in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer but also in detection of cancer stage.

Rising cancer incidence and prevalence rate, increasing demand for minimal invasive protocols, existence of large geriatric population, growing public awareness about the diseases and diagnostics options, emerging nascent biopsy techniques, assistance offered by the government and global health organization are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the Biopsy Devices market. Guidance Systems lead the global market for Biopsy Devices as the single largest product type, demand for this type accounts for a share of 43% in 2017 and projected to remain the largest type by 2023 as well.

Research Findings & Coverage

Biopsy Devices global market is explored in this report with respect to prominent device types, key applications and key end-use segments

The study extensively analyzes each major device type, application and end-use segment by region/country for all key regions globally

Trans-Lingual Biopsy - A Novel Approach Towards Tongue Biopsy

Optical Coherence Tomography - Rising Technology for Optical Biopsy

Transperineal Biopsy to Rule Out Prostate Cancer

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 20

The industry guide includes the contact details for 217 companies

Companies Featured





AprioMed AB

Argon Medical Devices

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical Inc

DTR Medical Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

INRAD, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Mammotome

Mauna Kea Technologies

Medtronic Plc

Precision Biopsy, LLC

Scion Medical Technologies LLC

Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH

Sterylab S.r.l.

TSK Laboratory

Product Outline







The report analyzes the market for the prominent types of Biopsy Devices including:

Guidance Systems

Needle Associated Guns

Forceps

Other Biopsy Devices

Application Areas of Biopsy Devices analyzed comprise the following:

Breast Biopsy

Gastrointestinal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Respiratory System Biopsy

Other Applications

Global markets for End-Use Segments of Biopsy Devices explored comprise the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Care

Other End Users

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Biopsy Devices market for the period 2014-2023 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2023.

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , Spain and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , South Africa and Other Countries)

Key Topics Covered





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







1. INTRODUCTION



1.1 Product Outline



1.1.1 Biopsy



1.1.2 Biopsy Device



1.1.3 Factors Leading to Biopsy



1.1.4 Biopsy Prerequisites



1.1.5 Biopsy Protocol



1.1.6 Post Biopsy Protocols



1.1.7 Biopsy Devices Types



1.1.7.1 Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices



1.1.7.2 Core Needle Biopsy Devices



1.1.7.3 Vacuum Assisted Biopsy Devices



1.1.8 Different Types of Biopsies



1.1.8.1 Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy



1.1.8.2 Core Needle Biopsy



1.1.8.3 Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)



1.1.8.3.1 Advantages



1.1.8.4 Excisional Biopsy



1.1.8.5 Open Biopsy



1.1.8.6 Punch Biopsy



1.1.8.7 Surface Biopsy



1.1.8.8 Shave Biopsy



1.1.8.9 Liquid Biopsy



1.1.8.10 Endoscopic Biopsy



1.1.9 Biopsy Forceps



1.1.10 Biopsy Curettes



1.1.11 Biopsy Pads



1.1.12 Guidance Devices



1.1.12.1 Ultrasound Directed Needle Biopsy



1.1.12.1.1 Procedure



1.1.12.1.2 Risks



1.1.12.2 Computed Tomography Guided Biopsy



1.1.12.2.1 Procedure



1.1.12.2.2 Safety Measures



1.1.12.2.3 Risks



1.1.12.3 Stereotactic Biopsy or Stereotactic Core Biopsy



1.1.13 Applications of Biopsy Devices



1.1.13.1 Cancer Biopsy



1.1.13.2 Biopsies for Inflammatory ailments



1.1.13.3 Breast Biopsy



1.1.13.3.1 Risk Factors Coupled with Breast Biopsy



1.1.13.4 Colorectal Biopsy



1.1.13.5 Cardiac Biopsy



1.1.13.6 Endometrial Biopsy



1.1.13.6.1 Advantages



1.1.13.6.2 Limitations



1.1.13.7 Bone Marrow Biopsy and Aspiration



1.1.13.8 Skin Biopsy



1.1.13.9 Brain Biopsy



1.1.13.10 Nerve Biopsy



1.1.13.10.1 Risks



1.1.13.11 Rectal Biopsy



1.1.13.12 Prostate Biopsy



1.1.13.12.1 Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) Directed Systematic Prostate Biopsy



1.1.13.12.2 Transurethral Biopsy



1.1.13.12.3 Transperineal Prostate Biopsy



1.1.13.13 Bone Biopsy



1.1.13.13.1 Types of Bone Biopsy



1.1.13.13.2 Limitations of Bone Biopsy



1.1.13.14 Liver Biopsy



1.1.13.14.1 Risk factors Associated with the Liver Biopsy



1.1.13.15 Kidney Biopsy



1.1.13.15.1 Risks Associated with the Renal Biopsy



1.1.13.16 Lung Biopsy



1.1.13.16.1 Risks Associated with Lung Biopsy



1.1.13.17 Muscle Biopsy



1.1.13.17.1 Risks Associated with Muscle Biopsy



1.1.13.18 Pancreatic Biopsy







2. KEY MARKET TRENDS



2.1 A Nascent Guidance System for Brain Biopsy



2.2 Trans-Lingual Biopsy - A Novel Approach Towards Tongue Biopsy



2.3 Optical Coherence Tomography - Rising Technology for Optical Biopsy



2.4 Advanced Version of Liquid Biopsy On-Chip Technique Aids in Tumor Management



2.5 Transperineal Biopsy to Rule Out Prostate Cancer



2.6 3D Microscope - Future Potential Cancer Biopsy Scanners







3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Brevera Breast Biopsy System of Hologic Receives CE Mark

Bard Completely Taken Over by BD

KUB Technologies signs a Supply Contract with Leica Biosystems

Commercial Release of Urology Grade Cellvizio by Cook

Cellvizio of Mauna Kea Achieves US FDA 510(K) Approval for Robotic Supported Operations

Brevera Breast Biopsy System With CorLumina Imaging Technology Achieves US Accessibility

Supply Contract Signed Between Hologic and SOMATEX

Expansion of ClariCore Biopsy System Clinical Trial by Precision Biopsy

A Supply Contract Signed Between Devicor and Endomagnetics

Release of Surgipath AffirmSeal Pre-Filled Specimen Jars of Different Dimensions by Leica

Leica and UCLA Join Forces towards Digital Pathology

Affirm Prone Biopsy System of Hologic Obtains FDA Approval and Market Accessibility

Liberator Completely Acquired by Bard

Release of EchoTip ProCore 20 Gaga Needle by Cook

Carefusion Taken Over by BD

Covidien Taken Over By Medtronic

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



5.1 Global Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



5.1.1 Biopsy Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region



5.1.1.1 Guidance Systems



5.1.1.2 Needle Associated Guns



5.1.1.3 Forceps



5.1.1.4 Other Biopsy Devices



5.2 Global Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



5.2.1 Biopsy Devices Application Market Overview by Global Region



5.2.1.1 Breast Biopsy



5.2.1.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy



5.2.1.3 Prostate Biopsy



5.2.1.4 Respiratory System Biopsy



5.2.1.5 Other Applications



5.3 Global Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



5.3.1 Biopsy Devices End-Use Segment Market Overview by Global Region



5.3.1.1 Hospitals



5.3.1.2 Diagnostic Care



5.3.1.3 Other End Users







PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW







6. NORTH AMERICA



6.1 North American Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region



6.2 North American Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



6.2.1 Biopsy Devices Product Type Market Overview by NA Region



6.2.1.1 Guidance Systems



6.2.1.2 Needle Associated Guns



6.2.1.3 Forceps



6.2.1.4 Other Biopsy Devices



6.3 North American Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



6.3.1 Biopsy Devices Application Market Overview by NA Region



6.3.1.1 Breast Biopsy



6.3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy



6.3.1.3 Prostate Biopsy



6.3.1.4 Respiratory System Biopsy



6.3.1.5 Other Applications



6.4 North American Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



6.4.1 Biopsy Devices End-Use Segment Market Overview by NA Region



6.4.1.1 Hospital



6.4.1.2 Diagnostic Care



6.4.1.3 Other End-Use Segments



6.5 Major Market Players

6.6 Country-wise Analysis of North American Biopsy Devices Market



6.6.1 The United States



6.6.1.1 United States Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



6.6.1.2 United States Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



6.6.1.3 United States Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



6.6.2 Canada



6.6.2.1 Canadian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



6.6.2.2 Canadian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



6.6.2.3 Canadian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



6.6.3 Mexico



6.6.3.1 Mexican Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



6.6.3.2 Mexican Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



6.6.3.3 Mexican Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment







7. EUROPE



7.1 European Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region



7.2 European Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.2.1 Biopsy Devices Product Type Market Overview by European Region



7.2.1.1 Guidance Systems



7.2.1.2 Needle Associated Guns



7.2.1.3 Forceps



7.2.1.4 Other Biopsy Devices



7.3 European Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.3.1 Biopsy Devices Application Market Overview by European Region



7.3.1.1 Breast Biopsy



7.3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy



7.3.1.3 Prostate Biopsy



7.3.1.4 Respiratory System



7.3.1.5 Other Applications



7.4 European Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.4.1 European Biopsy Devices End-Use Segment Market Overview by Geographic Region



7.4.1.1 Hospital



7.4.1.2 Diagnostic Care



7.4.1.3 Other End-Use Segments



7.6 Country-wise Analysis of European Biopsy Devices Market



7.6.1 Germany



7.6.1.1 German Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.1.2 German Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.1.3 German Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.6.2 The United Kingdom



7.6.2.1 United Kingdom Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.2.2 United Kingdom Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.2.3 United Kingdom Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.6.3 France



7.6.3.1 French Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.3.2 French Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.3.3 French Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.6.4 Italy



7.6.4.1 Italian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.4.2 Italian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.4.3 Italian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.6.5 Spain



7.6.5.1 Spanish Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.5.2 Spanish Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.5.3 Spanish Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



7.6.6 Rest of Europe



7.6.6.1 Rest of Europe Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



7.6.6.2 Rest of Europe Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



7.6.6.3 Rest of Europe Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment







8. ASIA-PACIFIC



8.1 Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region



8.2 Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.2.1 Biopsy Devices Product Type Market Overview by Asia-Pacific Region



8.2.1.1 Guidance Systems



8.2.1.2 Needle Associated Guns



8.2.1.3 Forceps



8.2.1.4 Other Biopsy Devices



8.3 Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.3.1 Biopsy Devices Application Market Overview by Asia-Pacific Region



8.3.1.1 Breast Biopsy



8.3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy



8.3.1.3 Prostate Biopsy



8.3.1.4 Respiratory System Biopsy



8.3.1.5 Other Applications



8.4 Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.4.1 Biopsy Devices End-Use Segment Market Overview by Asia-Pacific Region



8.4.1.1 Hospital



8.4.1.2 Diagnostic Care



8.4.1.3 Other End-Use Segments



8.6 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market



8.6.1 China



8.6.1.1 Chinese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.1.2 Chinese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.1.3 Chinese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.6.2 Japan



8.6.2.1 Japanese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.2.2 Japanese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.2.3 Japanese Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.6.3 India



8.6.3.1 Indian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.3.2 Indian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.3.3 Indian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.6.4 Australia



8.6.4.1 Australian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.4.2 Australian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.4.3 Australian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.6.5 South Korea



8.6.5.1 South Korean Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.5.2 South Korean Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.5.3 South Korean Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



8.6.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



8.6.6.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



8.6.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



8.6.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment







9. REST OF WORLD



9.1 Rest of World Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region



9.2 Rest of World Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



9.2.1 Biopsy Devices Product Type Market Overview by Rest of World Region



9.2.1.1 Guidance Systems



9.2.1.2 Needle Associated Guns



9.2.1.3 Forceps



9.2.1.4 Other Biopsy Devices



9.3 Rest of World Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



9.3.1 Biopsy Devices Application Market Overview by Rest of World Region



9.3.1.1 Breast Biopsy



9.3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy



9.3.1.3 Prostate Biopsy



9.3.1.4 Respiratory System Biopsy



9.3.1.5 Other Applications



9.4 Rest of World Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



9.4.1 Biopsy Devices End-Use Segment Market Overview by Rest of World Region



9.4.1.1 Hospital



9.4.1.2 Diagnostic Care



9.4.1.3 Other End-Use Segments



9.5 Country/Region-wise Analysis of Rest of World Biopsy Devices Market



9.5.1 Brazil



9.5.1.1 Brazilian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



9.5.1.2 Brazilian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



9.5.1.3 Brazilian Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



9.5.2 South Africa



9.5.2.1 South African Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



9.5.2.2 South African Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



9.5.2.3 South African Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment



9.5.3 Other Rest of World Countries



9.5.3.1 Other Rest of World Countries Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Product Type



9.5.3.2 Other Rest of World Countries Biopsy Devices Market Overview by Application



9.5.3.3 Other Rest of World Countries Biopsy Devices Market Overview by End-Use Segment







PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



1. North America



2. Europe



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Rest of World







PART D: ANNEXURE



1. Research Methodology



2. Feedback





